Patriots' Bill Belichick Addresses Mac Jones' Comments On 'Poor Practices'

At least, the legendary coach was kind enough to apologize to the press over that brief conference, stating that he was frustrated by the way things went down:
“Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” Belichick said. “You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough. I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly we had problems in every area, so there was no simple answer, and every play could have been better, every area of coaching could have been better, every area of playing could have been better. And any of that would have helped. So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now.”
The Pats still hold a 1.5 game lead over the Buffalo Bills and will now host them for another must-win divisional game, so expect Belichick's team to be 110% focused and ready to bounce back after this dud.