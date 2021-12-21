Patriots' Bill Belichick Addresses Mac Jones' Comments On 'Poor Practices'

Shutterstock | 487966

Ernesto Cova

Bill Belichick has never been a man of many words. In fact, some reports claim that his cold treatment was the reason why Tom Brady left the New England Patriots.

That attitude was a full display following the Patriots' loss to the Colts on Saturday.

Belichick pretty much stormed out of the press conference and was clearly angry after seeing his NFL-best seven-game winning streak snap:

“We didn’t do anything well enough to win. Didn’t play well. Didn’t coach well," Belichick said.

Mac Jones Says Patriots Didn't Practice Well This Week

The Patriots' all-around effort wasn't quite there. And, according to Rookie QB Mac Jones, it all starts with how poorly they practiced during the BYE Week:

“I just don’t think it was our best effort,” Jones told reporters, per ProFootballTalk. “It starts with me just throughout the week. We didn’t have a great practice every day, so it is what it is. You just have to move on and keep your head high and keep working, because no one’s going to feel sorry for ourselves. If you feel that way, then — you just can’t do that, and you just have to move on and work harder. That’s all you can do is just work harder.”

Energy Was Low At Practice, Says Jones

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mac_Jones_One_UA.jpg

Jones admitted that the team's energy was below-average during the week, and vowed to take accountability for that and focus on what's to come:

“The energy was kind of low [at practice],” the rookie added. “Maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye and stuff. Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played. And I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. So, we have to come to work every day and just be positive. It’s one game. It’s not the end of the world, but at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So, we just have to move on.”

Bill Belichick Confirms Jones' Words

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Belichick_2019.jpg

As you may know by now, coach Belichick isn't the one to sugar-coat things or mince his words when his team underperformances, so it wasn't surprising to see him agree with Jones' remarks on their lack of focus and energy during practice:

“Just execution, concentration, things that we just didn’t do well enough,” Belichick told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show", as quoted by Yahoo Sports. “I mean, it wasn’t one thing, or one person, or whatever, just general level of execution in practice.”

Belichick Apologizes To The Media

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Belichick_8-28-09_Patriots-vs-Redskins.jpg

At least, the legendary coach was kind enough to apologize to the press over that brief conference, stating that he was frustrated by the way things went down:

“Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” Belichick said. “You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough. I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly we had problems in every area, so there was no simple answer, and every play could have been better, every area of coaching could have been better, every area of playing could have been better. And any of that would have helped. So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now.”

The Pats still hold a 1.5 game lead over the Buffalo Bills and will now host them for another must-win divisional game, so expect Belichick's team to be 110% focused and ready to bounce back after this dud.

