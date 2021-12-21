Patriots' Bill Belichick Addresses Mac Jones' Comments On 'Poor Practices'

Bill Belichick has never been a man of many words. In fact, some reports claim that his cold treatment was the reason why Tom Brady left the New England Patriots.

That attitude was a full display following the Patriots' loss to the Colts on Saturday.

Belichick pretty much stormed out of the press conference and was clearly angry after seeing his NFL-best seven-game winning streak snap:

“We didn’t do anything well enough to win. Didn’t play well. Didn’t coach well," Belichick said.