HoYeon Jung Addresses Fan Theories About 'Squid Game' Characters

TV
Shutterstock | 1296406

Lindsay Cronin

HoYeon Jung opened up about the many swirling fan theories regarding her popular Netflix series, Squid Games, during a chat with Vanity Fair weeks ago.

In a video shared on YouTube of the segment, Jung, who acts as Kang Sae-Byeok in the series, which began streaming on Netflix in September of this year, read a series of theories about the show submitted by viewers.

“What if Cheol enters Squid Game when he’s older to avenge Sae-Byeok and earn money for him and his mother if she’s still alive?" one person asked.

Could 001 Be 456’s Father?

Shutterstock | 1296406

After reading the first fan theory about Squid Game, Jung said that she wasn't on board with the character's potential journey.

“That’s sweet but my brother shouldn’t go there to play and still, like, he has money… so I’m going to say ‘no’ for that. [He’s] going to stay at home safe,” she stated.

She then pointed out that, according to viewers, there are "several clues throughout the show that hint 001 is 456’s father."

"I heard that a lot. It’s hilarious," she replied.

Some Facts Took HoYeon Jung by Surprise

Shutterstock | 1296406

"When 456 refused to drink regular milk, 001 says his son hated milk too. On October 24th, 001 says his son’s birthday is coming soon [and] 456 birthday is October 31st," Jung continued, reading from a message sent to Vanity Fair by a fan.

"Oh… I didn’t know that," Jung admitted of the details noted by the Squid Game viewer.

Another person noted that while playing the marble game on an episode, 001 revealed that he lived in a similar neighborhood, just as 456 did.

"The door of the house where 001 gets killed is the same as 456’s mother’s house," someone else stated.

Still Alive?

Shutterstock | 1296406

After hearing what her Squid Game fans had to say, Jung said that she believes it could make sense for 001 to be 456's father.

"I kind of think that it could make sense but that’s even more stressful to watch. Do you guys need more stress? I think I’m enough," she explained.

Then, reading from another message, Jung said, “Anyone else notice when number 67 died in Squid Game her name was never called out through the speakers right? My theory is that she’s still alive and even though her neck was bleeding out she somehow saved herself.”

HoYeon Jung on the Possibility of 67 Being Alive

Shutterstock | 1296406

After the person suggested that she was alive, despite seemingly dying amid season one of Squid Game, Jung admitted, "I wish too."

"I never thought about it that way because I was quite that I can died if this is like, makes sense. So I can get rid of every stress from Sae-Byeok’s life and then in real life, acting as HoYeon," she shared.

Although Netflix has renewed Squid Game for a second season, a premiere date has not yet been announced.

