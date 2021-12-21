HoYeon Jung Addresses Fan Theories About 'Squid Game' Characters

HoYeon Jung opened up about the many swirling fan theories regarding her popular Netflix series, Squid Games, during a chat with Vanity Fair weeks ago.

In a video shared on YouTube of the segment, Jung, who acts as Kang Sae-Byeok in the series, which began streaming on Netflix in September of this year, read a series of theories about the show submitted by viewers.

“What if Cheol enters Squid Game when he’s older to avenge Sae-Byeok and earn money for him and his mother if she’s still alive?" one person asked.