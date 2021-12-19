Bob's Burgers' Jay Johnston Blacklisted Over Participation In Capitol Riots

Former President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election culminated on January 6, when a large group of his supporters stormed the United States Capitol building and vandalized it.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been tracking down those who participated in the riots with the help of the public, releasing images and videos and seeking information.

The person the FBI has dubbed as suspect number 247 is allegedly Jay Johnston, an actor and comedian whose credits include Arrested Development, Anchorman and, most famously, the animated sitcom Bob's Burgers.