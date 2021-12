January Jones couldn't resist a little humor while posing in only skimpy underwear briefs and a sweater from her bathroom recently. The Mad Men actress, 43, continues to make headlines for spicing up her Instagram, and it was a double dose of time out earlier this month as the mom of one teased her followers.

Kicking things off was a floor shot of Jones in pants and a collared sweater as she joked about being on "time out." Then came the reason why.