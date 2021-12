Chanel West Coast is expanding her empire with a new brand, one getting announced on social media and now complete with its own Instagram handle. The 33-year-old MTV face and rapper might already have enjoyed success with her LOL Cartel merch line, but the "No Plans" rapper this month proved she's got big plans - and it involves a little weed.

Chanel has now joined the likes of actress Bella Thorne in launching a marijuana brand. Coasty just dropped, and it came with Chanel on IG for the promo.