Jennifer Aniston's Rise To Fame

Introduced to the New York theater scene from an early age, Aniston's first brush with the stage came at 11 when she joined the Rudolf Steiner School's drama club. The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan.

While she was born in Sherman Oaks, San Fernando Valley, California, her parents moved to New York after her father got his big break in Days of Our Lives, with the Friends alumn reportedly telling John Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio that those were the "best times" in her childhood because the family could now "afford cereals" and "a nicer life," having been "pretty broke" before that.

Her first job after graduation was at Jackson Hall Hamburger, where she worked as a waitress. She was also a receptionist at a beauty salon and worked at an advertising agency for a time, with other part-time jobs including bike messenger and telemarketer.

Aniston, who is of Greek descent on her father's side, paid a sweet Christmas tribute to her dad on Instagram a couple of years back, sharing an old childhood photo of them along with a second one taken in 2019. "Christmas with one of my creators," she wrote in the caption, adding: "Love you, papa." See the post below!