Insiders Offer A Glimpse Into Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Low-Profile Romance

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 842245

Fatima Araos

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still keeping mum about their relationship nearly a year since the news first broke, but insiders are giving us a glimpse into the low-profile couple’s romance. Styles, 27, recently offered a rare and brief statement about his private life in an interview with Dazed, saying, “I’ve always tried to compartmentalise my personal life and my working life.”

Though it looks like that’s all we’re going to hear from the Watermelon Sugar singer for now, some people within the couple’s circle have more to say. Scroll for the details.

Instant Chemistry

Shutterstock | 650296

The One Direction alum and his girlfriend, 37, met on the set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which the latter directed and Styles starred in. A source told Us Weekly, “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set. It was only a matter of time before they got together.” Another source said the two “were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge. They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

Wilde Gushing

Shutterstock | 64736

The Booksmart director herself gushed over her coworker/boyfriend in an Instagram post after filming wrapped in February, praising him for “[blowing] us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.” Talking to Vogue, she also said, “It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

Along with insider info, paparazzi photos seemed to confirm a budding romance between the two early this year. Scroll for more.

Paparazzi Snaps

Shutterstock | 842245

In January, the two were photographed holding hands during the wedding of Styles’ manager. Then in July, snaps surfaced of the loved-up duo enjoying some PDA on a yacht in Tuscany. A source told Us, “Olivia's really smitten by Harry. He makes her really happy. It's like he's brought out this giddy side of her. The thing that works for them is that they don't hide their relationship from the public. They don't care who's around watching them pack on the PDA.”

Mom Approves!

Shutterstock | 564025

Now Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, has reportedly spoken out herself about the two lovebirds, exclusively telling Life & Style that she approves of the relationship. “Anne says Olivia and Harry are the perfect match because she keeps him grounded. She can’t wait for Harry and Olivia to have a baby and keeps saying, ‘I hope it happens soon!’ No one would be shocked it does because Harry for sure has baby fever,” the source shared. Now wouldn’t that be just sweet – a little Wilde-Styles!

