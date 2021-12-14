Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly's Lie Detector Test Proves They're Ultimate BFFs

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly are lately being Googled a ton for romancing gorgeous older ladies that the internet feels are out of their league -- but that's not all the two share in common.

The 28-year-old SNL comic and the 31-year-old rapper are also frequently in the news for their cute bromance, with an older video proving just why they're the ultimate BFFs.

Back in 2019, the dynamic duo went under the lie detector for Vogue, answering uncomfortable questions about each other that they joked were "trying to tear them apart."

Although Pete and MGK (real name Colson Baker) were promoting their Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, at the time, they ended up putting their friendship to the test, proving their bond was indestructible.

Here's what happened.