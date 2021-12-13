'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Movies
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Salma_Hayek-9652.jpg

Lindsay Cronin

Salma Hayek had given up on the possibility of starring as a superhero long before she landed the role of Ajak in Marvel's Eternal, the recently premiered "huge blockbuster” from director Chloe Zhao.

While speaking of the film at a recent press conference, the 55-year-old actress admitted that after struggling to land a role in a superhero film for not years, but decades, she was shocked to learn that she was finally achieving her dream.

“You struggle for it in your 20s, in your 30s,” she said while promoting the film, via IWM Buzz.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Warns The League After Big Win Over WFT

Justin & Hailey Bieber Renovate $25.8 Million Beverly Park Home

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Kemba Walker For JaMychal Green & Draft Pick

Kemba Walker Sells 9,500 SqFt Massachusetts Mansion Amid Career Woes

Should Jennifer Aniston Be Criticized For Not Having Kids?

Age Was A Factor

Shutterstock | 517963

“‘Screw that, they don’t get it,’ you say in your forties," she explained.

According to Hayek, she believes that no one would give her a fair shot at a superhero role due to her age.

"They don’t give me anything, you know. I’d have been fantastic. You’ve seen the art films, right? I would have made an excellent superhero, but they didn’t see it. We’ll ignore them and go do something else," Hayek recalls of her past though process about the idea.

Movies

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

See Alexandra Daddario Stun In Different Outfits

By chisom

Humbled By 'Eternals' Role

Shutterstock | 159556

Although Hayek once believed she would never achieve her superhero dreams, she ultimately got the chance to appear in Eternals by Zhao herself.

"When a terrific director gives you the opportunity to do something that comes from a deep place and is also a big blockbuster in your 50s, it’s incredibly humbling," she admitted. "I was mistaken. It is possible to achieve anything. And it’s a truly humbling experience."

Looking back at her career endeavors prior to landing the role, Hayek said she was hesitant to audition for superhero roles because she feared she'd be cast as an extra or “the old prostitute.”

Why Kate Beckinsale Can't Be In The Same Room As Ryan Reynolds

Initially Not Sure Of 'Eternals' Role

Shutterstock | 673594

But after Zhao entered the picture, her life was changed.

That said, Hayek didn't initially understand what type of role she'd have in Eternals and confessed to thinking the worse about what her experience in the film would be like. In fact, she first considered turning down a role in the Marvel project.

“I said, ‘Forget it,'” Hayek recounted. “‘God only knows what type of grandmother they want me to play,’ I explained. I’m used to being told I’ll play an extra or an elderly prostitute."

Loved Being a Part of 'Eternals'

Shutterstock | 2914948

"Then they said Chloe Zhao was the director, and I said, ‘OK!’ Let’s get this meeting started,'" Hayek reveled. "I love it that I’m in the one Marvel film that is truly unique and different from all the others."

Hayek may have once felt as if she was beyond her acting prime, at least in terms of superhero films. But now, after appearing as Ajak in Eternals, she knows that when it comes to her future roles, anything is possible, no matter what her age.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Strapless Jumpsuit With A Little Gucci

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Chloë Grace Moretz Rocks Leggy Miniskirt With Louis Vuitton Coat

Khloe Kardashian Wears Sister Kourtney’s Dress For People’s Choice Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.