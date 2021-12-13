'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek had given up on the possibility of starring as a superhero long before she landed the role of Ajak in Marvel's Eternal, the recently premiered "huge blockbuster” from director Chloe Zhao.

While speaking of the film at a recent press conference, the 55-year-old actress admitted that after struggling to land a role in a superhero film for not years, but decades, she was shocked to learn that she was finally achieving her dream.

“You struggle for it in your 20s, in your 30s,” she said while promoting the film, via IWM Buzz.