When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Made Up Her Mind To Endorsing Trump's 2024 Re-Election Campaign or Not

The Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, finally decided that she will be endorsing her former employer, Donald Trump, for the 2024 elections later this week. On Wednesday night, Sanders will support Trump at a rally in Hialeah, Florida, which is supposed to act as a counterprogramming event to the GOP primary debate.

As reported by NBC, Sanders expressed, "It’s not a question between right versus left anymore. It’s normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy. The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era, which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President."

Sanders served as Trump's Press Secretary between 2017 and 2019. When she was elected to be the Governor of Arkansas in 2022, she became the state's first female governor and the youngest governor in the nation at the time. In fact, Trump stated to CNN, "We had great success in the White House, and it’s an honor to have Sarah’s endorsement. I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday."

Sanders had thus far resisted endorsing Trump or anybody else in the crowded Republican presidential campaign over the previous few months, even though she was one of Trump's closest aides and advocates during his presidency. In her response to President Biden's State of the Union address in February, Sanders focused largely on the growing cultural and political divide in the country.

As per AP News, she sounded a lot like former boss Trump when she stated, "While you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day. Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight."

On Wednesday, at least five contenders will participate in a Republican primary debate in Miami. However, Trump will once again be absent from the event. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the debate participants. Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota and former Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas are still in the running, but neither of them made it to the most recent debate.

Mike Pence, Trump's Vice President, is the most recent potential contender to abandon ship. After skipping the previous two primary debates, Trump is set to do the same for this one as well. While Trump has been loud in his condemnation of the various charges against him, he has also been outspoken against the RNC's debates. He said in August that he would skip the debates and has subsequently demanded that the upcoming debates be scrapped.

