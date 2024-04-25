In a Recent Gaffe, POTUS Joe Biden Accidentally Read "Pause" Speech Script Instruction Out Loud

President Joe Biden had an "oops" moment recently at a trade union conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The 81-year-old was meticulously following his speech script from the teleprompter when he had a slip of the tongue and read aloud the word "pause" in front of the crowd.

Biden said, "I see an America where we defend democracy, not diminish it. I see an America where we protect freedoms, not take them away. I see an economy that grows a lot in the bottom up where the wealthy pay their fair share, so we can have child care, paid leave and so much more, and still reduce the federal deficit and increase economic folks," per Fox News.

Biden continued, "Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause." The gaffe occurred amid a serious campaign speech resulting in awkward applause from the supporters and an even more embarrassing laugh from the POTUS himself. Meanwhile, the members of North America's Building Trades Unions dutifully chanted "Four more years."

Ahead in his speech, he took a jibe at his political rival and the 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump, "The guy has never worked a day in the working man's boots," before adding, "By the way, he gave me a pair of boots as a gift, by the way." He continued, "I know how to put them on. I still sometimes cut the yard. But the Secret Service doesn't let me do it anymore." However, it was unclear whether Trump literally sent him a pair of shoes or it was another gaffe.

The Democrat, who refrained from attacking the Republican front-runner for most of his presidency seems to now have sharpened his claws throughout his 2024 election campaign. While addressing the members of the state union, Biden blasted Trump for being pro-wealthy and anti-union.

However, it seems his verbal slips couldn't save him from many moments of embarrassment. Previously, during a Florida campaign rally, he critiqued Trump for his abortion stance but accidentally turned the table to himself.

He slammed, "I don't know why we're surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted," instead of saying "HE can't be trusted." The seemingly evident mistake triggered laughter from the audience, however, Biden continued his speech without realizing his gaffe.

Since he began his campaign, Americans have been doubtful of his cognitive abilities, a major deciding factor among the voters for the upcoming 2024 elections. The concerns about his age and memory intensified after a report released by Special Counsel Robert Hur described the POTUS has some limits in terms of retaining information, saying his memory is "hazy," "fuzzy," "faulty," "poor," and having "significant limitations," per AP.

"My memory is fine," Biden said dismissing the report. Subsequently, the White House disregarded the theory in a letter by his lawyers, "We do not believe that the report's treatment of President Biden’s memory is accurate or appropriate. The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events. Such comments have no place in a Department of Justice report."