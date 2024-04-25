When Kris Jenner Marveled at Grandson Tatum’s Striking Resemblance to Her Ex-Husband Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, can't help but be amazed at the striking resemblance between her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., and her grandson, Tatum, Khloé Kardashian's baby boy. In an episode of The Kardashians, while looking at looked at the 15-month-old toddler, Jenner observed the uncanny likeness between the two and told her daughter, Khloé that Tatum was a "spitting image of your dad and brother". This observation left her somewhat bewildered but also deeply moved.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma

"It's freaking me out," Jenner chuckled as she pointed out the remarkable resemblance, per People. In a confessional, she explained her emotional reaction, saying, "Tatum is Robert Kardashian Sr. He is my ex-husband in a baby form, even his little mannerisms, his little smile, the way he looks at me. I look through those eyes and I see his little soul, and I'm like, 'Yup, there he is. The DNA is real.'"

Khloe Kardashian shares never-before-seen pictures of her son, Tatum, on his first birthday 🥰🎈 pic.twitter.com/zle0VnjJi8 — E! News (@enews) July 28, 2023

Khloé, Tatum's mother, also sees the strong resemblance and has openly acknowledged it. In response to a fan's query on X, Khloé shared her thoughts, describing Tatum as "the sweetest most affectionate little man" and noting that he reminds her of both her late father and her brother, Rob Kardashian.

He’s the sweetest most affectionate little man. He really reminds me of my dad and my brother. It’s beautiful 😍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2023

Tatum's arrival was announced in August 2022 when Khloé Kardashian welcomed her son via a surrogate, along with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Naming their son was a thoughtful process for Kardashian, as she wanted to get to know him first. She eventually settled on a name, which she revealed on an episode of The Kardashians.

In her own words, "At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so, at first, he didn’t have a name." She also jokingly mentioned that she had been waiting to unveil his name on their show's premiere, as per Today.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by gotpap

Tatum is not the only child in Kardashian and Thompson's family. The couple also has a 5-year-old daughter named True, whom they adore. They celebrated Tatum's first birthday in style, throwing him a space-themed party.

Kardashian shared her sentiments on Instagram, expressing her deep love for her son and how he filled a special place in her heart. She said, "I am a firm believer that God gives you what you need, and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The strong resemblance between Tatum and his late grandfather, Robert Kardashian Sr., brings back cherished memories of the family's patriarch. Robert Kardashian was a renowned defense attorney who gained global recognition for his involvement in O.J. Simpson's legal defense team during the highly publicized 1995 trial.

His life was tragically cut short when he succumbed to esophageal cancer at the age of 59 on September 30, 2003. He had been married to Kris Jenner, the mother of their four children, from 1978 until 1991, as per The Daily Mail.

Jenner, Khloe, and the rest of the family find comfort in the idea that a part of Robert Kardashian Sr. lives on in Tatum, and the DNA connection is a poignant reminder of the enduring bonds of family.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 10, 2023. It has since been updated.