Buckingham Palace’s Strawberry Jam Ad Seems to Take a Royal Dig at Meghan Markle's New Product

Buckingham Palace recently stirred up a playful rivalry in the food world with a well-timed advertisement for its own strawberry jam, following closely on the heels of Meghan Markle’s introduction of her own jam line under the American Riviera Orchard brand. The palace’s Instagram featured a professionally crafted ad on Wednesday, flaunting the delectable spread of their strawberry jam on scones, crumpets, croissants, and toast. They captioned the post, “Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways 🍓Some of our favorite ways are shown here: ✔️ On a scone as part of a cream tea ✔️ On a crumpet ✔️ With a croissant ✔️ On toast.”

As per The Daily Beast, priced at £4 (roughly $5), the Buckingham Palace jam ad came shortly after Markle’s unveiling of her strawberry jam line, which got attention as the debut product of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The contrast in locations, with Buckingham Palace representing traditional British royalty and American Riviera Orchard based in Montecito, California, added a layer of intrigue to the emerging "royal jam war." The timing of Buckingham Palace’s ad did not go unnoticed by social media users, who saw it as a subtle jab at Markle’s venture into the jam market.

One user wrote, “Wait! Did the Palace just subtly troll Ms. Montecito?!” Another user added, “Is it just me that loves the subtle shade?😆😎🇬🇧” A third remarked, “Buckingham Palace over Montecito any day.” Another user quipped, "Is it just me that loves the subtle shade," A fifth user added, "I'm dying at the timings (sic) of this ad," Another noted, "And that's how you promote a product." "Wait, Did the Palace just subtly troll Ms. Montecito?!" one fan remarked. "Buckingham Palace over Montecito any day." "The Jam war across the ocean." another fan quipped. "Plates are flying in Montecito," an Instagram user joked, as reported by Fox News.

Meanwhile, Markle's foray into the jam market with American Riviera Orchard hinted at a broader range of lifestyle products, including cosmetics and gardening tools, as indicated by recent trademark applications. The anticipation surrounding the release of American Riviera Orchard's strawberry jam added to the buzz surrounding the royal jam rivalry.

Her updated application listed items included "jellies, jams; marmalades, coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; serving ware for serving food and drinks; decanters, Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations; Gardening trowels; Garden weeding forks; Gardening shears; Bags specially adapted for holding gardening hand tools; Garden tool gift set, comprised of hand tools for gardening."