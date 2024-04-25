Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Trump’s ‘Biggest Fear’ of ‘Being Seen as a Loser’ Is Coming True

Donald Trump's worst fear of "being seen as a loser" is slowly becoming a reality, claims his vocal critic and estranged niece, Mary Trump. Mary, a strong opponent of her uncle, stated in a post on her Substack blog that the Republican presumptive nominee's biggest fear is that the world would discover during his hush money trial that he is "nothing of what he has claimed to be."

In the scathing post, the clinical psychologist writes, "As someone who has known Donald for almost six decades (oy), I can tell you that beneath the bluster, there lies a fear so profound, it consumes him."

2/ Donald’s biggest fear is coming true: The world is seeing him as the loser he is:



As someone who has known Donald for almost six decades (oy), I can tell you that beneath the bluster, there lies a fear so profound, it consumes him. It’s not the fear of losing his wealth or… — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 23, 2024

She continued, per Newsweek, adding, "It's not the fear of losing his wealth or power or his status—although, to be clear, he lives in terror of these things as well—it's something more personal: It's the fear of being seen as a loser." As an expert in psychological analysis, Mary went on to write that her uncle Donald had been blessed with an abundance of support throughout his life, creating an impression of strength and accomplishment.

She saw that he had created a character that made him seem larger than life to those who were familiar with him from The Apprentice. "The truth is," she wrote, "it's all smoke and mirrors."

She stated that the reality of Donald was not what he had claimed to be. "And his greatest fear," she added, "is that the rest of the world will finally find that out." Mary observed that this was exactly what was unfolding in Judge Merchan's courtroom—a place in which Donald had no power, no control, and no authority.

The main question in Trump's high-profile trial, which began last week, is whether he fabricated financial records about payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair before the 2016 election, as claimed in the criminal indictment. These payments were purportedly made possible by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, is leading the prosecution, who claims the payments were part of a plot to prevent potentially harmful reports about the Republican from being published. The Republican candidate for president in 2024, Donald Trump, has entered a not-guilty plea to each of the 34 accusations brought against him. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jabin Botsford

David Axelrod, former strategist for Barack Obama, also noted something similar in his The Atlantic piece. “As Trump sits and watches the criminal trial he hoped to avoid unfold, he must know that a potential reckoning he has spent a lifetime eluding could be coming,” he writes.

“He has been reduced to a criminal defendant in a courtroom where someone else has absolute power and the rules very definitely apply. The weariness and vulnerability captured in those courtroom images betray a growing recognition that he could wind up as the thing his old man most reviled. A convicted criminal? No, worse. A loser.”