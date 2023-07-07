Australian Minister Mocks Donald Trump Jr as 'Big Baby' & 'Sore Loser' After Postponed Speaking Tour

Donald Trump Jr.'s cancellation of a scheduled speaking tour prompted Australian Home Minister Clare O'Neil to slam the former American president's son, referring to him as a "big baby." The dig by the Australian minister comes a day after the younger Trump canceled his scheduled speaking tour on July 5, and the organizers suggested that the cause might have been visa complications.

He had been slated to travel to Australia for three days, beginning on July 9 in Sydney. The organizers, Turning Point Australia, which bills itself as a non-profit in favor of "free markets and limited government," wrote on Facebook, "It seems America isn't the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps."

Also Read: After Trump Posted What He Claims to Be Obama’s Address, Armed Man Was Arrested There, Prosecutors Say

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

But Home Minister Clare O'Neil, one of the top ministers in the center-left Labor administration of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, claimed that Trump had been granted a visa and that the low demand for his tickets caused him to cancel his trip. "Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser," she said in a series of posts on Twitter that were later deleted. "Now he's trying to blame the Australian Government for his poor ticket sales and canceled tour," O'Neil wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Home affairs minister Clare O'Neil, on Donald Trump Jr: "a big baby, who isn't very popular." pic.twitter.com/LkLp37w1K5 — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) July 6, 2023

"Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn't get canceled. He's just a big baby, who isn't very popular." According to Albanese, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump had not been denied entry. "Donald Trump Jr's visa was dealt with in the normal way. Like anyone else, he was entitled to come here. The deferral of his travel is a matter for him," he told reporters.

Also Read: Donald Trump Suggests That the 'Cocaine' Found at the White House Belongs to the Biden Family

Donald Trump Jr canceled his speaking tour of Australia, hinting it was because of visa issues. Australian minister says he was given a visa, and the real reason he canceled the shows was because of poor ticket sales, adding, “He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular”. pic.twitter.com/7KxK9eq1uw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 6, 2023

The tour has been postponed, according to a tweet from right-wing British broadcaster Nigel Farage, with whom Donald Trump Jr. had a speaking engagement when he was scheduled to visit Australia, per USA TODAY. When the tour is rescheduled, the British analyst stated he will still be on it as Trump's "supporting act." The broadcaster shared in a post, "Many are saying that the late visa is in effect a form of cancel culture." Farage added, "Well, not quite, as the 6-month visa is now in place — and with rescheduled dates — the tour will be an even bigger success."

Also Read: Donald Trump Loses Enthusiasm for ‘Spotlight Hound’ Kari Lake: “Not Sure She’ll Be a VP Pick”

⁦@Nigel_Farage⁩ does this mean you’re not coming to Australia?



Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.



Australian minister Clare O’Neil calls Donald Trump Jr ‘a big baby’ after speaking tour is postponed | Australia news | The Guardian https://t.co/lnJNMyVxzC — Bingo Bongo🌹🇬🇧🇦🇺🇪🇺🦊 (@bongo_bin) July 6, 2023

Although Trump Jr. hadn't been banned from visiting, there was initially a lot of demand from Australians urging the administration to revoke his visa, per Independent. Commentators had previously urged the Australian government to deny Donald Trump's son access due to the propagation of false information about Covid and the 2020 presidential election. More than 22,000 people signed an online petition demanding that the political firebrand be denied entry. The petition organizers posted a note after Trump Jr's cancellation announcement, "Australians united against Trump's agendas made this happen along with presumably weak ticket sales."

More from Inquisitr

Justice Department Release Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Details in Trump Classified Docs Case

Ex-aide Stephanie Grisham Claims That Donald Trump Showed Sensitive Documents to Mar-A-Lago Diners