Donald Trump Unabashedly Claims He Intentionally Lost the DC Republican Primary: 'It is the “Swamp"'

Former President Donald Trump faced a shocking defeat in the District of Columbia Republican presidential primary, with former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley emerging victorious with almost double the support Trump received. While Trump had been dominating the Republican primary race, this loss marked a prominent setback for him. In response to Haley’s win, Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances. Rather than congratulating Haley, Trump went on a rant and exclaimed, ”I purposely stayed away from the D.C. Vote because it is the “Swamp,” with very few delegates, and no upside. Birdbrain spent all of her time, money, and effort there. Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan – BIG NUMBERS – Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday. Also, WAY UP ON CROOKED JOE!”

Trump further added, “Birdbrain is a loser, record low performance in virtually every State. DeSanctus easily beat her in Iowa for a VERY DISTANT second place, and then she ran up to the podium, before he had a chance to do so, and claimed victory. I enjoy watching the Bird disavow her PLEDGE to the RNC and her statement that she would NEVER run against President Trump (“A great President”). Well, she ran, she lied, and she LOST BIG!”

As per Mediaite, Trump’s campaign also released a statement echoing his sentiments, asserting, “Tonight’s results in Washington D.C. reaffirm the object of President Trump’s campaign—he will drain the swamp and put America first. While Nikki has been soundly rejected throughout the rest of America, she was just crowned Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo. The swamp has claimed their queen. President Trump will fight for every American who is being let down by these very DC insiders and devastated by Joe Biden’s failures.”

As per The Guardian, despite Trump’s attempt to belittle the importance of the loss, Haley’s victory in the DC primary was historic. She became the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history, according to her campaign, marking a prominent milestone for her. Her campaign remarked, “It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos.”

Trump's critics have said his response to his defeat reflected a refusal to accept defeat gracefully. His ranting and derogatory remarks toward Haley highlighted the divisive nature of the Republican primary race and the deeply entrenched rivalries within the party. However, since winning Vermont, Haley has also announced she will be ending her campaign against Trump, leaving the real estate mogul as the GOP candidate. She said, "The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," as per CNN. She has not endorsed Trump either.