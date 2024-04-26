Kanye West Passes Tasteless Remark About Wife Bianca Censori, Says She Looks Best "Undressed"

Kanye West, who is infamous for his unfiltered mouth, made an inappropriate comment about his wife Bianca Censori during his recent podcast interview. The controversial rapper admitted that he prefers his wife "undressed" as the host Jalal Alkali left speechless and embarrassed.

Alkali raised questions about Ye's massive cultural influence, his music, and of course, his wife Censori who has been the tabloid's favorite for her near-naked body display. The nearly an hour-long interview was posted on April 23, 2024, on The Download Podcast's YouTube Channel where Ye was, in a way, grilled by the host, per The Sun.

Towards the middle of the chat, the Yeezy founder boasted he's still a driving force in the music industry, to which Alkali affirmed that the rapper has had the most number-one albums and singles in his career. The 46-year-old then referred to his wife as b***h and added, "My b***h is the most influential b***h on the planet. My wife."

The host echoed and complimented Censori is indeed the best dressed, to which Ye interjected and said she's the "best undressed." Both men laughed out loud at the musician's inappropriate comment while Alkali tread carefully with his words and said he "couldn't speak on that."

Since the couple got married in December 2022, they have been making headlines for the former architect's scandalous outfits and the public display of her private bits. People speculated that the Praise God rapper has been "manipulating" and "controlling" his wife on how to dress and how to speak.

Daily Mail previously reported that the former Yeezy employee has to follow strict rules and regulations set by her husband West, including specific foods and what she can wear, a source told the outlet. The insider also claimed that Censori doesn't have a mind of her own anymore and only obeys the controversial rapper who has convinced her that they are "royalty."

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the source added. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out."

Meanwhile, the report suggested her friends were worried to see the 29-year-old's jaw-dropping transformation. The source said, "A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn't interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone's concerns for her. She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to "f*** off" when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."

The fashion designers who have worked closely with West revealed the rapper has an "atelier in Italy" that creates bizarre and racy outfits for her. Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian-born, London-based designer hired by West in 2020 to head his Yeezy Gap collaboration, told Page Six, "Anything he wants to make they can make it. He's really just making it on the spot."

"They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day," said Ogunlesi.