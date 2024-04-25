Mama Kelce Reveals Taylor and Travis Enjoyed Double Vacation with Bradley and Gigi

'Double the people, double the fun.' Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vacationed with new romantic couple Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Mama 'Donna' Kelce spilled the tea on the awesome foursome's holiday together on April 24 at QVC's Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

The 71-year-old has already given her seal of approval to her NFL star son and his ladylove Swift. Now it seems she is equally happy for Cooper and Hadid's newly blossoming romance. She shared in the summit that her son sent her a photograph from their recent beachy getaway alongside their friends, per PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

During their vacation, Travis realized Cooper would be attending the same QVC event as his mom. The Hangover star appeared with his food truck Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak, when Mama Kelce warmly greeted him, saying, "Travis told me you were going to be here." The 49-year-old served lunch to the event honorees, known as the Quintessential 50 (Q50).

Meanwhile, Mama Kelce wished her son could accompany her for the event but at the same time shared he couldn't make it because the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was busy finishing production on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? which is apparently a spinoff set to stream on Prime Video.

While the Enchanted singer and the footballer have been head over heels in love with each other since September 2023, the Maestro actor and the supermodel are at the initial stages of their romance. Surprisingly, Hadid, who separated from her baby daddy Zayn Malik in late 2021, refrained from any relationships. But she is back in the dating market and already killing it.

It's been nearly six months since the couple was spotted holding hands on the streets of New York, hanging out on Valentine's Day, and locking lips at dinner. Although it is unclear what brought them together, Cooper is a father to a 7-year-old daughter Lea with ex-Irina Shayk, and Hadid gave birth to 3-year-old Khai with Malik in September 2020.

The Kansas City Chief's tight end and the singer jetted off to the Bahamas in March 2024 taking time out between their strict schedules. A source revealed, "They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days. It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together."

Although Cooper and Hadid have yet to comment on the seriousness of the relationship, Travis has lately been vocal about his love for the Lover singer. The 32-year-old athlete gushed, "Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it ..."

He also recalled, "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," per TODAY.

But here they are still going strong and it seems Cooper and Hadid are getting serious with time.