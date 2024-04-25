Emma Stone Breaks Silence on Jimmy Kimmel Calling Her a 'P—k' Controversy

Emma Stone is telling the truth amid all of the Hollywood frenzy, spreading the word about a supposed "p-word" fight with her former late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. For the past couple of weeks, the air has been abuzz with the news that Stone had uttered the collateral term made in the remark from Kimmel to her movie ‘Poor Things’ during 2024 Oscars. However, Stone has sent her words, and it becomes clear that she is not going to accept what has unfolded.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the gorgeous "La La Land" star pronounced the rumors a complete non-starter with a single negation."No! And I didn’t call him a b—h," she yelled back at them, changing the angle of their rumors. “What did I say? I didn’t call him a p—k. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”

However, the insistence of Stone in her rejoinder pierces the rumours which fit around Kimmel's pun on her movie as he was hosting Oscars. People who didn't know this, Kimmel came up with a joke and said "poor things." He also showed some naughty clips from the film.

The host joked that those were all they could show on television, making it more interesting for those eagle-eyed viewers who would then turn to their TV sets to zoom in on what was on Stone's face. As mentioned by Page Six, Even some attentive viewers made conjectures that she whispered the socially negated word to her spouse, Dave McCary.

Nonetheless, instead of acting rashly, I began to realize that life in the lip reading and assumption world is not always as smooth as it appears. The internet, social media especially, were flooded by fans as they analyzed the second, with some even taking polarized stances on it.

Some of them didn't take time to contemplate and came to the conclusion that Stone's words were meant to be humorous. Nonetheless, some people were of other views. They perceived her nod as a sign of agreement with the TV personality.

However, in the end, it appeared that everybody had his own opinion about the situation, which is a characteristic feature of digital discourse and its interpretational ability. But it isn't the argument of this kettle of fish that the event of Stone's triumph at the Oscars should not be permitted to blur the shimmer of this moment.

The prestigious award for the Best Actress went to the gifted actress for her excellent portrayal of Bella Baxter in “Poor Things”, staying true to her established greatness in the acting industry. This was no dull night, filled with joy and pride of Stone, which eventually ended up in his emotional speech as the highlight.

Nevertheless, Deeper into the world of glitz and glam, even Stone fell into a wardrobe drama with her own Louis Vuitton dress wishing to join in the act by switching off the zipper. Being a perfect star as always, she was able to manage this situation elegantly, joked about the wardrobe malfunctions on her speech during the acceptance processes. This was another glimpse through the veil of professionalism that made her admirable globally.