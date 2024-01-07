Here's How Emma Stone Responded When Asked If Taylor Swift Had Written a Song About Her

Recently, Emma Stone responded to a Taylor Swift song that many thought was intended for the actress. "You have to ask Taylor," the actress said during a December 31 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Since the song's July 2023 release, fans have conjectured that the lyrics may refer to either Kieran Culkin or Andrew Garfield, the actress's previous lover.

As reported by US Weekly, in another section of the interview, Stone said that she has "so far" attended three of Swift's Eras Tour dates and remembered attending the show in Arizona. She also talked about her 15-year friendship with her that began in the year 2008. She said, "We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards in L.A., and we just kept in touch ever since and became great friends. She continued by explaining that, because Swift's tour opened in her hometown of Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023, she went to see it. Stone mentioned yet another unique link to the tour: Mandy Moore, the choreographer for the Eras Tour, also directed her Oscar-winning musical La La Land.

During another interview with Vanity Fair in June, she recalled, "I’ve known [Swift] since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get." She also added, "The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it." On April 27, 2008, Swift and Stone first crossed paths in Los Angeles at the Young Hollywood Awards presented by Hollywood Life magazine. The pair, dressed in matching purple gowns, posed for several adorable pictures during the occasion.

Stone told MTV News in June 2011 that she received an advance copy of Swift's third studio album, Speak Now, from her pal, a few months after the album's release. She said at the time, "I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it’s so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them (in my head). Taylor’s a pretty normal girl. She’s not (like), ‘I am one of the world’s most popular singers."

In a 2012 interview with Access Hollywood, Swift also discussed her friendships with Stone and Gomez. She referred to herself at the time as a “girl’s girl” who updated her pals on her life. She explained at the time, "We have these big group texts where I’ll just like text them everything that’s going on with my day, and one of us in New York, one of us is in Los Angeles, one of us is in Nashville or Paris. It’s just so important to have people that you trust, and Emma and Selena and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple of years, but our friendship has stayed the same."

