'Big Brother' Season 25 to Be Filmed at Posh North London Production Studio After 5-Year Hiatus

Popular reality TV show Big Brother is all set for a grand return on ITV2 this autumn, the show is making a sensational comeback after its last airing in 2018. A brand new location has been chosen for filming, the extravagant Big Brother house will now be located in north London for the first time. Makers of the show have chosen Garden Studios, the largest 'versatile staging' year-old production site featuring multiple stages to shoot the iconic show. Garden Studios also boasts of an exceptional 'in-house virtual production studio' equipped with 'the latest production technologies' and an assessable location. The show will be hosted by famed British TV presenters, AJ Odudu, and Will Best. They will be replacing presenter Emma Willis, as the reality show premieres for the first time on ITV after being axed from Channel 5 almost five years ago.

An insider exclusively revealed the details to MailOnline - "Garden Studios is the ideal location for filming the new Big Brother series. Not only is it London-based but it's only been open for a year and promises the highest standard of production and also a commitment to sustainability. Elstree Studios became famous for Big Brother and its live studio audience and bosses are hoping Garden Studios will grow to be as loved as the show's first iconic home."

ITV boss Kevin Lygo believes that the show's success must be resurrected for modern-day audiences - "The key to Big Brother is to keep it like it was in its golden period – to have it more interesting, intelligent, upmarket, etc. than other reality shows. It's a great addition to have in the autumn period."

The reality show has come a long way since its initial launch in 2000, it was aired on Channel 4 until 2010 before making a move to Channel 5 in 2011. The internationally acclaimed entertainment reality show ran its course for seven years until Channel 5 finally axed the format in 2019. Odudu and Best be the first duo to present Big Brother after former host, Davina McCall was part of the series until 2010, with The Voice host Emma taking over from him till the show was axed.

Big Brother has already called for applications from potential contestants on its social media pages, the reality show is all set to return for a six-week period with non-celebrity contestants that will be cast from "all walks of life". The producers of the show have confirmed that a new format has been discussed to give it a "brand new look" with "additional twists that speak to today's audience." A nightly live episode is also being planned to be added to discuss the day's action inside the house.

A teaser of the rebooted version of Big Brother is expected to drop for the fans during Love Island's finale. The Big Brother reboot is expected to create double the excitement and an outpour of love from the viewers.

