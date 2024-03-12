Here is Emma Stone's Brief Reply to Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things' At the Oscars

Emma Stone appeared unimpressed with Jimmy Kimmel's jokes at the Oscars, at least that's the impression some people got. During Sunday's ceremony, Kimmel made a quip about Stone's nominated film, Poor Things, which didn't seem to elicit much excitement from her, according to the Mirror. The host teased the sexually explicit comedy-drama after showing a few clips from it.

He said, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things we're allowed to show on TV." Following his joke, the camera switched to the actress seated in the audience, who appeared visibly irritated by the remark.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Shearer

Seated beside her husband Dave McCary, Stone seemed to silently mouth something. She said, "He's a prick." Stone received a nomination for her role in Poor Things, a film she ended up winning an award for by the end of the night. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things received 11 Oscar nominations this year, as per TODAY.

In the fantastical world of Poor Things, Stone portrays Bella, a young woman whose life is saved by implanting a toddler's mind into her own. This unique situation leads Bella to approach the world with a childlike wonder, including exploring her sexuality.

Meanwhile, lip reading has become a trend this awards season, with viewers attempting to understand stars' conversations. In this instance, lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman clarified that the actress didn't use the word “p***k” but instead said something like "shouldn't be here."

This revelation differs significantly from previous claims. Furthermore, as she accepted her award, Stone disclosed that she had been dealing with a wardrobe malfunction as she made her way to the stage to receive her Best Actress Oscar. She said, "My dress is broken, I think it happened during I'm Just Ken."

emma stone's reaction to jimmy kimmel's joke about poor things clips they can show on tv is priceless. she knows how cheap that was — Gaby (@aflairytale) March 10, 2024

She seemed deeply moved and tears welled up in her eyes. Stone said, "I don't know what I'm saying. The other night I was panicking, as you can see it happens a lot, that something like this could happen. I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member with every crew member who poured their love and care and their brilliance into the making of this film."

After thanking her family, she saved her final thanks for her daughter. She revealed that her daughter "is going to be three in three days and who turned our whole lives technicolour." She added, "I love you bigger than the whole sky my girl." Additionally, before getting down the stage, she said, "Don't look at the back of my dress."

That movie was about so much more than sex! It was absolutely incredible and beautifully written! If some people think it was only about sex well, I think they might have missed the message! Poor Things was BRILLIANT 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 it should have won Best Picture! — katie rutledge (@ktkitkat0727) March 12, 2024

Meanwhile, online fans felt her reaction was justified. One user wrote on X, “Emma Stone’s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel‘s joke about poor things clips they can show on TV is priceless. She knows how cheap that was."

Another user wrote, "That movie was about so much more than sex! It was absolutely incredible and beautifully written! If some people think it was only about sex well, I think they might have missed the message! Poor Things was BRILLIANT. It should have won Best Picture!" Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "Aw, C’mon! Have you seen it? Have a sense of humor. She was fabulous but honestly, Jimmy was not too far off the mark! Geez. Lighten up!"