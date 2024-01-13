Khloe and Kim Kardashian Go Head-to-Head for People's Choice Award Supremacy

The buzz for the upcoming 2024 People's Choice Awards escalated on Thursday as the nominee list was revealed, stirring anticipation among fans. Notably, one category stands out with the promise of fierce competition, as both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian find themselves nominated for the same award. The high-profile Kardashian siblings shared their excitement about the People's Choice Award nominations through social media, celebrating their inclusion in the Reality TV Star of the Year category, according to The U.S. Sun. Taking to their Instagram Stories, both Kim and Khloe made heartfelt pleas for their followers to cast their votes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison

On her Instagram, the creator of Skims posted two promotional posters. Her post came with the caption, "I've been nominated for the @peoplechoice awards! Vote for me now! Love you guys so much!" Kim has also secured a nomination for The Social Celebrity of the Year. Meanwhile, the co-founder of Good American took to her Instagram with a more extensive post. She wrote, "Wow, I'm nominated for the People's Choice Award for Reality TV Star of the Year! It's always been an honor to be nominated and you guys truly will never know how much it means to me to receive these awards. Your support, kindness, and love have been such a source of strength and joy for me over the years and I am grateful for you always."

People's Choice Awards 2024: Barbie lands several nominations while Kim and Khloe Kardashian will compete for reality TV star of the year https://t.co/RwfSNDFsp4 pic.twitter.com/amtmQeCJAE — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 11, 2024

She further added, "Thank you for voting and I promise this year if I win I will show up on stage on time and collect my award." Catch the People's Choice Awards on NBC this Sunday, February 18. The Kardashian sisters will not only be contending against each other but also facing off with other reality TV stars. According to E! News, the competition includes Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, and Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards from RHOBH, among others. This year marks a change from the past, with the People's Choice Awards expanding to 45 categories.

🏆PEOPLE'S CHOICE🏆



Who should win REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR?



Ariana Madix, Vanderpump

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, RHOBH

Kandi Burruss, RHOA

Khloé Kardashian, Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, Kardashians

Kyle Richards, RHOBH

Mike “Situation” Sorrentino, JS — Ava (@HelloAva) January 11, 2024

This year's People's Choice Awards nomination isn't the first for Khloe and Kim. Khloe, mom to True and Tatum clinched the Best Reality TV Star title from 2018 to 2022, competing against Kim each year. On the other hand, Kim bagged the Fashion Icon Award in 2021 and the Celebreality Star in 2012. The Kardashian family has been a constant presence since 2011, racking up several wins for their previous reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Their latest Hulu venture, The Kardashians, secured the People's Choice Award for The Reality Show in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Barbie is stealing the spotlight with the most nominations for the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The summer sensation directed by Greta Gerwig is in the running for nine awards, closely trailed by Oppenheimer, which secured six nods. Simu Liu, nominated for his role as one of the Kens in Barbie, is slated to host this year's People's Choice Awards. “I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible," Liu said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

