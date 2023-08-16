‘Vanderpump Rules’ Gets First-Ever Emmy Nominations Following Tom Sandoval - Raquel Leviss Scandal

Vanderpump Rules, the wildly popular reality series on Bravo, is dominating the entertainment industry as it has received its first-ever Emmy nominations. As a result of the unexpected disclosure of an affair dubbed 'Scandoval,' the show's tenth season, which was both engaging and scandalous, has not only cemented its place in pop culture but also received praise from the Television Academy. The show's meteoric growth shows no signs of slowing down, having received two nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

The workers of Lisa Vanderpump's lavish restaurants have been the focus of Vanderpump Rules since it debuted as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013. The program has a devoted following, but season 10 was the one that really brought it to the attention of the public at large.

This new fascination was sparked by the scandal that both fans and critics carefully dubbed "Scandoval." Tom Sandoval, one of the primary cast members of the program, and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal rocked the Vanderpump Rules world. News that Sandoval had cheated on his longtime partner, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, a co-star on the program, set off the controversy, per Page Six. The disclosures reshaped the show's relationships, resulting in heated arguments and dramatic conversations that captivated viewers.

The first of the three-part reunion show became the most-watched episode of any Bravo series in over nine years as a result of the scandal's skyrocketing viewership, per EW. It's hardly surprising that the Television Academy paid attention to the spectacle surrounding the "Scandoval" incident because it put Vanderpump Rules at the forefront of conversations on social media and in entertainment news publications, per Entertainment Weekly.

The program will face off against Welcome to Wrexham, RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Indian Matchmaking for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Award category. While, the category for Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program will also include Welcome to Wrexham, Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, and RuPaul's Drag Race. "I actually did get goosebumps and cried," Lisa Vanderpump exclusively spoke with E! News. "I just thought to actually be at that level, it's so unexpected if you go back 13 years—and I don't take it for granted at all."

As per Hollywood Reporter, Vanderpump Rules' big moment was noted by Bravo's official Twitter account, which wrote: “We’ve all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy…and now it’s all happening! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show’s first #Emmy nominations!”

We've all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy...and now it's *all happening*! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show's first #Emmy nominations! pic.twitter.com/Ebgg0dpYnE — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 12, 2023

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is getting ready for season 11, and there are seemingly no limits for new plots, scandals, and touching moments. The dynamic between the characters and their relationships will definitely change with Tom Sandoval's return to filming, engaging viewers in their lives.

