When Khloé Kardashian Ended Up Facing 'One Disaster After The Other' at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians was all about Khloé Kardashian's disasterous night at the People's Choice Awards in December 2022. The reality actress explained she wore a long black off-the-shoulder tuxedo jumpsuit and a voluptuous coif to the awards night since she was nominated for best reality star.

📸 Khloe Kardashian at the Peoples Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/QL8NmnbXSb — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) December 7, 2022

According to People, she informed the camera, "I’m super grateful, but for this one in particular, just getting nominated means so much because it’s been — you know, I’ve had a little tough year." Khloé and her longtime friend Malika Haqq stopped to the side shortly after entering the venue so that they could help the Good American founder with her attire. Kris Jenner joked to her daughter, "Did we fall apart?" To this, Khloé, unwittingly said, "Not yet; wait until midnight."

Khloé was stitched into her clothing when she realized her zipper had burst, so she didn't think anything of it. The one catch is that she couldn't drink "a droplet of water" since she "would have to be cut out of my clothes" if she drank any. The youngest Kardashian sister's bad luck continued as her hair extension slipped into her face after "someone hugged me," forcing her crew to make yet another adjustment to her appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

When The Kardashians won best reality program, Kris in the audience observed, "Khloé's nowhere to be found," as Khloé rushed out from backstage to claim the trophy. As she walked out to the stage, it was revealed that she also won Reality Star of the Year 2022.

Khloé added, "When I get to the stage, I’m panting like a dog, this is live TV, it’s mortifying." Her mom collected the award on her behalf, and after she had it in her hands, she told the crowd that she was "trying to fix my hair," then she exited the building in search of a restroom. Malika remarked just as Khloe emerged from the restroom, extensions in tow, "Those things only happen to Khloé, though — only Khloé."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Fans of Hulu's The Kardashians noticed something suspicious about Khloe's look during the same episode. She was all dolled up, adding mascara to her eyelashes while she spoke on the phone with her friend Steph. Viewers were divided on whether or not Khloe really applied her own makeup, with some finding it hard to see beyond a peculiarity in her neck. A couple images from the episode showing Khloe using the eyelash product in front of a hand mirror were posted to Reddit.

Above the collar of her jewel-encrusted shirt, a wrinkle could be seen protruding from her neck. An individual asked, "What's the line on her neck???" in the thread. One commenter replied, "I see that too. Wonder why that is?" Others joined in with their thoughts on Khloe's looks, with several remarking on how old she looked for her age.

One user said, "She looks so plastic! It’s so sad. I always thought she’d be the sister that would hang on and not mess with her face, but I was so wrong." Others backed Khloe, stating that the line in her neck may have been caused by her recent weight reduction, while several other detractors slammed the Hulu star in the thread.

