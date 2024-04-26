Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Enjoying Long-Distance Relationship Amid False Pregnancy Rumors

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have kept their high-profile affair relatively private since meeting for the first time at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in January 2023 during Paris Couture Week. Recent rumors circulating in social media suggested that the couple is expecting their first child together, however, multiple sources have confirmed that it's baseless. "Kylie is not pregnant," close sources exclusively told The USMagazine, Jenner and Chalamet are still together albeit in a long-distance relationship. “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in Manhattan filming and are still together,” an insider said.

As per The Daily Mail, earlier this month, comedian Daniel Tosh fanned the pregnancy rumors on his podcast, The Tosh Show. "Here's something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, "Why were you guys closed yesterday?"' '"Well I'm not supposed to discuss it,"' Tosh claimed the worker alleged that the Kardashian-Jenner crew were filming the Season 5 finale of their reality show at the store. "Spoiler alert. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down, and then, acted like they were grocery shopping." Tosh continued, "This was the scene that apparently happened — Kylie reveals that she's pregnant again with Timothée's kid. What a bombshell," he added.

The famed podcast host later added that he is not sure about the developing story: "I'm not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me." The couple haven't been together since their PDA-filled night at the Beverly Hills Golden Globes on January 7. Insiders at the time stated that the enamored couple had purposefully withdrawn from the spotlight to "protect" their romance. Chalamet was also reportedly upset about the way his kiss at the Golden Globes was covered and worried that it would draw attention away from his upcoming movie, Dune 2.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes and their kiss took away from the reason he was there," a source told. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie." The insider continued: "They are still dating. But Timothée has decided to keep a low profile with Kylie, mainly because he wants Dune 2 to get all the attention and for the movie to speak for itself. She knows that he thinks the world of her, and she gets the person that he is personally and the person he wants to be professionally," the source added. "Maybe a year from now when Dune 2 starts getting nominated for things, he will be more relaxed about being out with her and attending more red carpets together. But as of now, he is keeping the relationship close to his chest and Kylie is fine with that."