The Golden Globes 2024 witnessed a momentous conversation between Selena Gomez, and speculations swirled around the Single Soon singer gossiping about lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. However, amid rumors of a feud, the focus has shifted to the on-screen chemistry of Gomez and Chalamet in the film A Rainy Day, leading to viral moments from the intimate scenes they shared in it years back.

The surprising on-screen connection displayed by the talented duo in A Rainy Day has captivated viewers. A report by Marca indicated that netizens initially speculated that Gomez shared with Swift and Keleigh Teller that she requested a picture with the Call Me By Your Name star Chalamet; however, his current girlfriend, Jenner, allegedly declined upfront. Later on, however, via an Instagram comment, Gomez explained she was telling the Bad Blood singer about two of her friends hooking up.

Despite Chalamet and Gomez not running in the same social circles, their collaboration in the 2019 romantic comedy laid the groundwork for these intimate moments. Netizens also couldn't help but share their reaction as the videos of the new pair in love went viral in contrast to the movie snippet. User @jibblepuss wrote, "Kylie was the one person who saw this movie?" while user @asyamorningstar wrote, "lmao imagine you are kylie jenner and you’re insecure couldn’t be me."

Swift, who famously feuded with Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian in 2016 over a lyric in Kanye West's song Famous, adds another layer of intrigue to the dynamics. Although she did not secure an award at this year's Golden Globes, Gomez declared herself a winner as she reunited with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Gomez shared a tender moment with the 35-year-old music producer on her Instagram Story, capturing a kiss and cheekily captioning it, "I won."

On the other hand, Chalamet and Jenner made headlines for their public display of affection at the annual event. The lovebirds reportedly first met at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show in January 2023. Their romantic journey took flight with secret rendezvous and a discreet romance. Paparazzi discreetly captured moments that hinted at their budding connection, such as Jenner's Range Rover seen parked outside Chalamet’s house.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for months, Jenner and Chalamet made their first public appearance as a couple at Beyonce's concert in September. Not only did they share intimate moments at the Renaissance tour, but they were also spotted kissing at the US Open. Their public journey together reached a milestone as the couple made their debut at the Golden Globes 2024 on January 7, 2024.

Selenators and Swifties united in a massive fan moment during the Golden Globes 2024, creating a viral sensation on social media. In the intimate moment, captured during a commercial break at the awards ceremony, Gomez was seen sharing some gossip with Swift. Lip-reading specialist Jeremy Freeman, speaking to Page Six, aligned with online speculations, suggesting that Gomez informed the BFFs that Chalamet declined to take a picture with her (until Gomez clarified otherwise).

