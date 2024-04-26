Internet Roasts Jesse Watters for Saying Trump Is ‘Superhuman, Half Man, Half Beast’: "Get a Room"

Fox News host Jesse Watters really loves former president Donald Trump. Defending Trump in a segment amid the historic hush money criminal trial, which makes it the first time an ex-president is ever on trial, Watters claimed the business mogul is a "superhuman, half man, half beast," to many reporting on the trial, The Daily Beast reported.

Watters: The gaze in awe of Trump because to them, he’s superhuman. Half man, half beast pic.twitter.com/W6juqKh0di — Acyn (@Acyn) April 25, 2024

He said, "And now that they have him in a cage, they're terrified that he might get out and beat them again. They gaze in awe at him because, to them, he's superhuman, half man, half beast. He eats their base, their rust belt. He's invincible to their hoaxes. Politics failed. Their only option is incarceration." The internet had a field day trolling him for the funny remarks.

Listening to Watters has now easily surpassed the "I just threw up a little in my mouth" stage. — BruceGoldberg (@bgoldbergpdx) April 25, 2024

A user slammed Watters, saying, "Whatever drugs these ppl are on need to be criminalized!" Another user mocked Watters for trying to brown-nose the former president, joking, "Why don’t you and Trump get a room already." Another user commented that the attention Trump's trial is getting is not a symbol of flattery, saying, "Going to the circus to see the elephant man wasn't a complement to the elephant man..." Another user mocked Watters' rambling, asking, "What the fornication is he rambling on about?"

Isn't Watters the one saying he's an old man that can't sit in a courtroom for 4 days in a week with no walkies or treats? — Curt Kessler (@danceitoutyo) April 25, 2024

A popular Democrat handle slammed Watters, saying, "Watters will go down in history as one of the worst people in news of all time. His whole reputation is "Fox News troll." An absolute joke... how can you say something like this with a straight face... Maybe he really believes it?" A user satirically asked a question, mocking Republicans, "When you register as a Republican, do they make you give up your grasp on reality?" Another user slammed Watters, asking, "So Jesse Waters describes Trump as the Id, the idiot & Super-idiot? Or Mensch und Gubermensch?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shannon Stapleton

Many users also slammed Trump on the occasion. A user confirmed Watters' description, joking, "Donald Trump is half man, half beast, and half living, breathing fungus." Another user took a shot at Trump, saying, "I’d say he is 100 percent beast! Not an ounce of human in him!!!" Another user said, "He's not "half man, half beast". He's an obese man who is so low-energy to the point he keeps falling asleep in court."

The hush money controversy is the subject of Trump's current trial, per The New York Times. The allegations stem from a $130,000 hush-money payment made in 2016 by Michael Cohen, Trump's fixer, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to bury the story that the two had a sexual encounter in 2006. The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is anticipated to draw attention to two additional hush-money transactions, even though the accusations are related to the payment made to Daniels. The deals, according to the prosecution, demonstrate that Trump planned a complex plot to sway the 2016 presidential election.