Judge Blasts Trump for ‘Muttering’ and Trying to ‘Intimidate’ a Juror in Hush Money Trial

Former president Donald Trump received a severe scolding from the judge supervising his criminal prosecution when he attempted to intimidate a prospective juror. The hush money trial has gained significant notoriety as Trump becomes the first former president in U.S. history to be put on trial for a crime. Trump, who is well-known for attempting to intimidate people connected to his criminal case, tried to do the same on the third day of his trial, but the court chastised him for it, as per Forbes magazine.

As the juror turns to leave the courtroom, Donald Trump says something audibly in her direction.



Judge Merchan tells the defense: “I will not have any juror intimidated in this courtroom. Take a moment to talk with your client.” — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 16, 2024

A possible juror was being questioned by Trump's attorneys on social media posts she had made about celebrations in New York City following Trump's loss in the 2020 election, NBC reported on April 17. Judge Juan Merchan informed Trump's lawyers that their client was 'muttering' and 'gesturing' at the juror as they exited the courtroom, adding that it was within 12 feet of the potential juror.

“I will not have any jurors be intimidated in this courtroom,” the judge asserted. Subsequently, he directed Trump's attorney Todd Blanche to speak with the ex-president about his conduct. This has been one of the judge's many attempts to reel in Trump's behavior. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, and if convicted, he may face prison time. As a criminal defendant, the former president must appear in court every day unless the judge specifically excused him, with a recent court document warning that failure to appear “may result in [Trump’s] imminent arrest and imprisonment for contempt of court.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Timothy A. Clary

Trump may also be removed from the courtroom if he becomes disruptive during the trial and might face contempt charges. Trump is already facing possible punishment for allegedly breaking a gag order. Prosecutors requested that the court fine Trump $3,000 for insulting prospective witnesses on social media. A hearing is scheduled for the same in the upcoming week.

Rikers. Just do it. We didn't give Mafia bosses an inch why are we allowing this one to act tough to ordinary citizens? — Meal (@mealfitforaking) April 16, 2024

The trial unfolding in a Manhattan court has drawn significant attention over the last few weeks for its implications for Trump's political future. Trump was charged in March 2023 for allegedly falsifying company records based on payments he made to ex-attorney Michael Cohen, who paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to cover up Trump's illicit affair.

Trump then paid Cohen $420,000 plus a separate expenditure, a $60,000 bonus, to satisfy taxes on the payment. He issued a series of incremental checks throughout 2017, which prosecutors said were handled via the Trump Organization and falsely characterized as legal expenses. Trump has however refuted the accusations vehemently as he sets his eyes on the 2024 Presidential elections as the GOP frontrunner.