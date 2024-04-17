Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump a Scalding Nickname After He Dozed Off at NY Hush Money Trial

After many observers reported that Donald Trump dozed off in court on the first day of his criminal trial, Jimmy Kimmel turned one of Trump's most frequent attacks against President Joe Biden right back on the former president. The anticipated GOP nominee for president is presently under trial on 34 felony counts concerning his supposed endeavors to cover up payments of $130,000 in hush money made in 2016 to dispel rumors that he had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, HuffPost reported. Trump was 'jolted back awake' after receiving multiple notes from his lawyer, according to New York Times writer Maggie Haberman, who also observed that his 'head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack.'

“If Biden is ‘Sleepy Joe,’ I guess that makes you Doze-O the Clown,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live's April 16 episode, as he dubbed the business mogul with the funniest nickname. “Imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial. Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe,’ Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas, but not old Donny Nappleseed.”

Trump has frequently called Biden "Sleepy Joe," and right-wing media personalities like Sean Hannity have continued the insult. Ever since Trump was caught sleeping, #SleepyDon has done its rounds on the internet. Kimmel sure did manage to sneak in his own jokes amid Trump's sleep episode. “It’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump,” he pointed out.

Kimmel also brought up the recent decline in the value of Trump Media & Technology Group, the firm that created the Truth Social platform, which had a sharp increase in value following its initial public offering (IPO) last month. Kimmel used humorous punchlines to mock Trump's diminishing net worth. “If you bought Trump stock two weeks ago ― and shame on you if you did ― you lost half your money,” Kimmel said, per HuffPost. “But if you hold on just a little bit longer, you might be able to lose all of it.”

Due to his ownership of almost 60% of the company's shares, Trump's net worth once increased dramatically along with the share price when the company was doing well, momentarily placing the former President on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Since then, the value of the stock has plummeted dramatically and is still falling, wiping off billions from Trump's personal net worth and removing him from the billionaire index.

Given how hard he works to present himself as a prosperous businessman, the former President is likely embarrassed by all this. Kimmel was in no mood to let that just slide away. Kimmel said that was terrible news for Trump's kids, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., slamming the former President and his kids. “Daddy is running out of money,” Kimmel said.