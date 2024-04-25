Trump Mocked for Not Having Family Support at Criminal Trial: “Even Ted Bundy Had Family at Trials”

Social media users are making fun of Donald Trump for the lack of support from his family members during his hush money trial, as none of his family members have appeared on any of the days of his courtroom proceedings.

In connection with the hush money criminal trial, in which Trump arranged for his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged romance with the former president secret before the 2016 election, Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents.

Even Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer had family members at their trials. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2024

Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in Chief of the Meidas Touch Network, slammed him on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Even Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer had family members at their trials." Another user slammed him, saying, "Hell, even the Night Stalker’s mother came in from Mexico to lend moral support."

A user mocked him with a GIF of a dog trying to jump a low hurdle and failing, saying, "The bar is so low, yet he fails to reach it time and time again." Another user mocked the sheer number of criminal trials against Trump, saying, "Can’t blame them. Like Taylor Swift’s tour, you have to choose which one to attend. Can’t go to all of them."

What kind of a monster must you be to not have one family member care enough about you to be at your criminal trial? https://t.co/lgjYS2JhVL — Kram Otrop (@mark_esque) April 24, 2024

A user tried to offer an explanation, saying, "Providing moral support is not some trivial thing. Being there for a loved one entails having actual feelings for that individual. Setting aside the salacious details of a “hush money” scandal that would make any wife cringe…without feelings in her heart, why would she bother?"

Another user joked suggesting a longtime critic of Trump should be present, "Hahaha Yes excellent point! where are Melania, Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric, and Tiffany?@AlinaHabba why aren't they supporting their husband/father? @MaryLTrump it would be hilarious if you showed up at court! Haha."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The fact that Trump's family was not there in the courtroom with him or big crowds of fans was one of the most talked-about aspects of the Stormy Daniels hush money trial, per Newsweek. Throughout the trial, reporters have yelled at Trump many times to find out where Melania Trump is. While speaking with seasoned Trump critic Mary Trump on a recent MSNBC program, Lawrence O'Donnell observed that it is difficult to pin down a courtroom in which the criminal defendant does not have any relative seated in the front row, per Mediaite.

Mary explained that she thinks this is a reflection on the Trump family itself, remarking, "It also points to, the bizarre thing about my family that every transaction in this family is a transactional one." She explained, "Every relationship, I should say, is a transactional one. His kids have decided, for whatever reason, that it’s not worth their time for them to be in that courtroom because they’re not going to get anything out of it. That’s that’s the way this family rolls."