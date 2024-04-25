Bianca Censori Looked Cheerful With Her Ex, While With Kanye West it Appears Otherwise

According to a body language expert, Bianca Censori's carefree lifestyle as a young woman seemingly came to an end just months before she departed from Australia and her relationship with Kanye West. The body language expert, Judi James observes that images on her ex-boyfriend's Instagram portray Censori embracing life and radiating happiness while in the company of her "playmate lover."

During a radio interview in Australia, Nick Forgiane, 28, opened up about his time dating Censori, 29. "The girl is extremely talented and leaped to chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she’s achieved. If Bianca is happy with Kanye, I am happy for her," he revealed according to The U.S. Sun. The Melbourne-based businessman first crossed paths with her in 2007 when they were both 14 years old. Their romantic involvement commenced in 2014, and according to reports, their relationship endured for six years.

Following her breakup with Forgiane, Censori relocated to the US and began employment at Yeezy in 2020. In 2022, she surprised the world by secretly marrying West, who is 45 years old. Presently, their relationship seems to be progressing smoothly. The celebrity couple has been photographed on many occasions roaming around while on trips together with bizarre outfits. During an interview with Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa in Australia, Forgiane mentioned that Censori had never been a supporter of West. Despite this, he recalled that his then-girlfriend would dance to I Love It by the rapper, West and Miami rapper Lil Pump.

The ex-boyfriend of Kanye West’s new bride Bianca Censori says the Kew beauty was “always bigger than Melbourne” > https://t.co/1lu7FI1vYw pic.twitter.com/s19Qh2YNga — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) January 18, 2023

Claiming to be still in touch with Censori, Forgiane stated, "She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it's a modern-day love story." A source informed the Daily Mail in January that there were concerns about West exerting influence over Censori, with suggestions that she was complying with his directives.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and wearing what he wants her to wear," they said. "She is also required to eat certain food items. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal," they added.

The ex-boyfriend of Kanye West’s rumored new wife, Bianca Censori has broken his silence following news of her marriage to the American rapper. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting. According to him, Bianca was not a fan of Kanye — Closefeed bot (@closefeed_bot) January 19, 2023

Recently, a close family member close to the couple disclosed shocking details. During an interview on Nova 100's Ben, Liam & Belle Breakfast show, a woman named Sophie, who is Censori's aunt, was asked to address concerns about her well-being and the truth behind her marriage.

Stapleton asked, "They're walking out with wild, wild stuff. Do you know what [the family] makes of all this? Are they sort of like, well," admitting, "This is a bit weird?" to which she replied, "No, you'd have to ask my cousin's wife about that but all I know is that they're in love, and they're happy."