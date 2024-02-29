Body Language Expert Claims Jennifer Lopez Looks Unhappy in Her New Documentary With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez admits feeling scared about collaborating with her husband, Ben Affleck, on her latest documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The documentary reportedly delves into the "misery and suffering behind a smiling façade," showcasing emotional scenes, including Lopez breaking down in tears, as reported by Mirror. According to experts, Lopez appears raw and vulnerable in the documentary, with body language expert Judi James noting her bare-faced, messy-haired appearance as a sign of revealing her true emotions in the recently aired special.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle

She usually looked like she was extremely terrified. James said, "J-Lo is successful, beautiful, talented, and in an idyllic marriage to the man she has always loved. She is also rich beyond most people’s wildest dreams but the one thing she also needs, it appears in this trailer, is sympathy and pity." She added, "J-Lo doesn’t just use words to describe her emotions she acts them out with her body language in front of the cameras. The word ‘Terrified’ is illustrated by Jen with messy hair turning to look into the camera with an expression of fear." The documentary provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez's life.

While independently producing a new album and movie that delve into her journey to self-love, as reported by the Daily Mail, Lopez is also featured in this documentary. Despite this, James, a body language expert, believes she can sense the underlying intention behind the show. She said, "We see her at home, bare-faced and also messy-haired, pushing away something invisible behind her with her voice seeming to crack with emotion. When the term ‘stressed’ is said or ‘I’m not good enough’ we see her collapsed over her keyboard with her voice cracking with tears. She does the classic ‘reality dab’ of tears with fingers splayed talking about being ‘older’ and despite the strap-lines containing the word ‘resilient’ we end with her so frightened she is biting her knuckles and her nails like a child."

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez shows 'suffering and misery' in new documentary with Ben Affleck https://t.co/DMQm7eJAgK pic.twitter.com/phMmYbbx7q — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) February 27, 2024

James also touched upon Affleck's role in the documentary. She said, "Ben is shown as support in this trailer, standing posed in his Superman mode with chest puffed and one arm round her shoulder as she snuggles into him looking vulnerable. As he kisses her head you almost expect to see him raising one arm before flying off with her, cape rippling behind him." Meanwhile, in the documentary, Lopez opened up about how her husband served as the inspiration for her album, which she produced independently. She revealed that while working on the album, she had her musical team read aloud handwritten love letters from Affleck that had inspired her throughout the years.

Although Lopez acknowledged that Affleck felt uneasy about being the focal point of her work, he still supported her throughout her journey and encouraged her at every turn. Additionally, Lopez said, "We're totally different people now and we're the same and we have the same love 100 percent. Like I'd never fallen out of love with you. I had to just put it over here." In another part of the documentary, Jennifer revealed a deeply romantic gesture from her husband for their first Christmas back together. He presented her with a book containing every love note and email he had sent her during their initial dating phase.