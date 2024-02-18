Body Language Expert Claims King Charles ‘Showed More Vulnerable Side’ During Recent Appearance

King Charles revealed his frail side yesterday at his first public appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after his cancer scare, according to a body language specialist. As reported by The Mirror, the specialist claimed Charles' slumped shoulders revealed the monarch's 'vulnerable side' amid the challenging circumstances he and his family are going through.

Judi James told the outlet, "With his shoulders slightly hunched, Charles appears to be displaying his more vulnerable side here, despite the stoic wave to well-wishers. He seems to lean rather heavily on the umbrella, using it more as a walking stick while Camilla adopts a more protective presence beside him. Charles’s hail to the royal fans does seem to suggest a genuine appreciation of their support." After receiving treatment for the benign ailment, the king spent three days in the hospital after his diagnosis of an enlarged prostate last month. During this intervention, a different matter of concern was identified and later determined to be a kind of cancer. According to Buckingham Palace, this second ailment will now get "appropriate treatment from a specialist team".

The diagnosis was confirmed last Monday by Buckingham Palace, which also announced that all doctor visits will take place in person at the hospital. The palace informed NBC in a statement, "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties." It went on to say that King Charles made the decision to reveal his illness "in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer." It wasn't until May of last year that King Charles took the throne from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who had ruled for 70 years at the age of 96. Her reign came to an end as the longest-serving queen in British history.

Even while the palace is sending out encouraging signals, there are safeguards in place under the constitution in case the King is momentarily unable to perform his official responsibilities. "Councillors of state" may be called upon to act in their place in such a situation. Through the process of a "letters patent," two counselors may be designated to serve on behalf of the monarch and maintain the smooth operation of the state. They wouldn't be able to carry out some of the most crucial constitutional duties, including selecting a prime minister, but they would be allowed to sign papers, go to Privy Council meetings, and welcome new ambassadors. The King's powers may be revoked and taken over by a regent if he is incapable of fulfilling his constitutional obligations and the state is no longer able to operate as intended. Prince William would be the next in line for the throne under the Regency Act of 1937.