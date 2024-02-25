Ben Affleck Reportedly Became Upset When He Saw J. Lo Casually Sharing His Love Letters With People

A three-part project, which is supposed to be about Jennifer Lopez's 'life as a serial romantic,' will mostly center on her spouse, Ben Affleck, Variety's Stephen Rodrick reported. Last month, the teaser for the musical Amazon original film made waves with its disjointed plot and plenty of celebrity appearances. It turns out that a compilation of love letters that Affleck sent to Lopez is the basis for the forthcoming documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which is slated for publication on February 27.

According to Rodrick, Lopez shared all of Affleck's love letters with her fellow artists to uplift them, and Affleck caught her in the act. Rodrick stated, "In the documentary, Affleck comes into the room and seems taken aback when he sees his letters being bandied about. He says to the camera, ‘I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.’"

matt damon would never show everyone the love letters ben affleck wrote him — ✧ (@miimakirigoe) February 13, 2024

The $20 million movie, which J. Lo financed herself, hasn't exactly revealed much about the plot or the narrative in its trailers, but during its premiere, Lopez likened it to a 'mini Marvel movie' complete with animation, plenty of characters to keep track of, and a fight sequence.

Noah and Allie need to release these famous letters...



but I guess #ThisIsMeNow will suffice for now 😆 @JLo pic.twitter.com/2LE7zE5Kjl — Ben Affleck's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) February 13, 2024

Many people considered this specific section of Rodrick's profile to be somewhat unsettling when it was posted on X. One user wrote on X, "Sharing personal love letters with a bunch of people without the writer’s permission seems like a very weird thing to do." Another user added, "literally cannot imagine sharing love letters with strangers, this is so invasive."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A third user commented, "Considering she also shared her private love letters from Ben Affleck w a bunch of ppl, I’m not shocked. She’s a menace!" A fourth user jotted down, "Ben walking into the house to see J Lo committing copyright infringement with his love letters." One more user added, "if the love of my life showed everyone love letters i had written from the depths of my heart i would probably kill myself."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Affleck had also been vocal about what led to their split back in the early 2000s. He said to Howard Stern in 2021, "I would say [media attention] was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]," according to Bazaar. Affleck also said at the time, "The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of … And, ‘Who the f-ck would want to have them to dinner?’ And, ‘What the f-ck are they doing together?’" The well-known couple split up soon after their 2003 engagement. They both had separate marriages and divorces before rekindling their romance in 2021 and getting married in 2022.