Kemba Walker Sells 9,500 SqFt Massachusetts Mansion Amid Career Woes

Just five months after leaving the Boston Celtics to join the New York Knicks, veteran point guard Kemba Walker has sold his Massachusetts mansion in an off-market deal.

The 31-year-old athlete, who boasts a net worth of $20 million and an Instagram follower count of 1.4 million, owned the 1.5-acre estate for only two years, purchasing it in 2019 for $11.25 million.

While the selling price has remained undisclosed, Walker reportedly unloaded the property for more than he bought it for, according to RealEstate Boston.

Scroll for a look at Walker's former home.