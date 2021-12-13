Kemba Walker Sells 9,500 SqFt Massachusetts Mansion Amid Career Woes

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kemba3-9592.jpg

Just five months after leaving the Boston Celtics to join the New York Knicks, veteran point guard Kemba Walker has sold his Massachusetts mansion in an off-market deal.

The 31-year-old athlete, who boasts a net worth of $20 million and an Instagram follower count of 1.4 million, owned the 1.5-acre estate for only two years, purchasing it in 2019 for $11.25 million.

While the selling price has remained undisclosed, Walker reportedly unloaded the property for more than he bought it for, according to RealEstate Boston.

Scroll for a look at Walker's former home.

Columns & Limestone Casings

Realtor.com

Although Walker was excited to score his custom Brookline mansion in early December 2019, the NBA star has chosen to leave it all behind almost two years to the date. According to RealEstate Boston, the luxurious 37 Sears Road home closed on October 26, seemingly leaving the Bronx native with no ties to Massachusetts.

Built in 2019 by Cindy Stumpo and her C. Stumpo Development team, the 9,592-square-foot manor features six bedrooms and eight baths, and virtually no outdoor amenities. However, its impressive columns and limestone casings, as well as the 22-foot custom iron entrance, do take attention away from the lack of a swimming pool, as seen above.

Double Bridal Staircase

Located at the end of a circular cobblestone driveway, the stately home is accessed through an open grand foyer, with a majestic double bridal staircase upping the sophistication of the swanky abode.

Visible to both the living room and the dining room thanks to the open floor plan, the staircase leads up to the primary quarters, which include a "palatial" master suite and four en-suite bedrooms, all with 14-foot tray ceilings, per the 2019 listing.

Two Kitchens

Meanwhile, the first floor spans two kitchens -- a grand kitchen with high-end cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances, and a separate prep kitchen -- as well as an au pair suite and a paneled library boasting 11-foot ceilings and massive windows.

There's also an "oversized" family room accessible through a 15-foot cased opening that the new owners will certainly enjoy.

"Even though it was built in 2019, the property has a stately old-world quality, with accents like beadboard, crown molding, and box windows in many of the rooms," notes Architectural Digest. "The lot is plenty private, and the thoughtful landscaping brings the interior’s dignified mood to the exterior."

Removed From The Knicks' Rotation

Though little information is available about the property, the home's listing broker was Newbrook Realty Group founder and Cindy Stumpo's daughter, Samantha Stumpo, who has now sold the estate for the second time.

Walker's decision to sell the home comes amid a slew of career struggles culminating with his removal from the Knicks' rotation in favor of Alec Burks. Speaking about his recent benching on the team, the four-time NBA All-Star had this to say:

“It was tough, obviously, because as a competitor, I love to play basketball. I love to be on the court. This is the first time this has happened to me in my career, pretty much on any level. But at the end of the day, I have respect for coach Thibs [Tom Thibodeau] and the decision he made. It might not have been an easy one, but it was a choice he made. I have no choice but to live with it."

