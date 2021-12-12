How Zodiac Compatibility Between Noah, Miley Cyrus Make Them The Best Siblings

As a Sagittarian, Miley Cyrus — who is eight years older than Noah — has a curious, lively, active, and boisterous personality. According to Pinkvilla, people with the Sagittarius star sign love to travel to different places, meet new people, and socialise with them.

As a celebrity, Miley also had to be away from home for extended periods throughout her career. But instead of drifting apart, the distance brought the two sisters closer and increased the understanding between them.

In 2017, Miley told Teen Vogue that over the years, Noah started understanding how difficult it is to be traveling all the time and fame is not only about having fun but it comes with a price tag.

“Now having someone that really understands how hard it can be when you’re away from home for a month, me and my little sister have a new bond over that,” she told the publication. “She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I do nothing and that I went to put two wigs on.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Noah has been so understanding; after all, Capricorns — according to Cosmopolitan — are known for being supportive of their friends and loved ones.