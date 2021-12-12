How Zodiac Compatibility Between Noah, Miley Cyrus Make Them The Best Siblings

It's no secret that American singer Miley Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus — who is also a singer and actress — share a strong relationship.

Both have opened up about their feelings for each other, the similarities they share, and the struggles they have faced while growing up together.

However, little is known about their compatibility as siblings when seen from a zodiac sign perspective. Miley’s star sign is Sagittarius, while Noah was born in early January, which makes her a Capricorn.

People sharing the two zodiac signs are likely to have very different personalities, but they tend to get along well. Keep reading to find out more.

Understanding Each Other

Shutterstock | 564025

As a Sagittarian, Miley Cyrus — who is eight years older than Noah — has a curious, lively, active, and boisterous personality. According to Pinkvilla, people with the Sagittarius star sign love to travel to different places, meet new people, and socialise with them.

As a celebrity, Miley also had to be away from home for extended periods throughout her career. But instead of drifting apart, the distance brought the two sisters closer and increased the understanding between them.

In 2017, Miley told Teen Vogue that over the years, Noah started understanding how difficult it is to be traveling all the time and fame is not only about having fun but it comes with a price tag.

“Now having someone that really understands how hard it can be when you’re away from home for a month, me and my little sister have a new bond over that,” she told the publication. “She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I do nothing and that I went to put two wigs on.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Noah has been so understanding; after all, Capricorns — according to Cosmopolitan — are known for being supportive of their friends and loved ones.

Strengths And Struggles

Shutterstock | 2914948

Despite growing up with famous parents, Miley and Noah have had their fair share of struggles, but both know how to cope with them well, thanks to their stars as Capricorn and Sagittarius are among the most powerful zodiac signs.

As a result, the Cyrus sisters seem to be gifted with the trait of self-control and dedication, according to Your Tango. Last year, Miley opened up about her emotional struggles and admitted that she healed through traveling and meeting more people.

“I've gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost,” she told Vanity Fair.

“[...But] I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life.”

Akin to that, Noah has revealed that growing up, she found it overwhelming to live in Miley’s shadow.

“Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister, but, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a sh*t about due to what people said to me online. It was absolutely unbearable."

But irrespective of the emotional hardships the two sisters faced, their bond only became stronger with time.

Having Each Other’s Back

Noah Cyrus and Miley Cyrus | Instagram

Just like people having a Capricorn star sign always support their loved ones, The Pagan Grimoire explains that Sagittarians are also kind and supportive toward their friends and family members.

In 2020, Noah said that having Miley as her big sister is a blessing.

“I'm so proud that Miley is my big sister, and to be able to go to these big radio shows and hang out with her. Of course, no one wants to be compared to another person. But it's like, if a person can only see me for my sister, then that's really their problem,” she had said, per Lady First magazine.

Similarly, while wishing Noah a happy birthday on her 21st birthday last year, Miley had admitted in an Instagram post that her baby sister was there for her during tough times, especially when she lost her dog.

“You were such a rockstar thru the experience of losing Mary Jane. I couldn’t have gotten here without you. You lead me to making the hard but right decisions.”

Strong Self-expression

Shutterstock | 2914948

The Cyrus sisters have a similar stance when it comes to self-expression, as both are well-known for their bold and chic sense of style.

Per Stitch Fix, Sagittarians go for everything polished and genuine but opt for anything never prim. Speaking about being authentic and true to herself, Miley told Vogue that she always tries to bring out her inner child whenever she gets dressed.

“Fashion to me is kind of flipping yourself inside out. It’s like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy.”

As for Noah, she believes in wearing whatever she wants without paying heed to what anyone else thinks.

This holds true for Capricorns, who believe in evolving their styles every year and take pride in their fashion sense, as explained by Stitch Fix.

When Noah was called out for wearing a see-through bodysuit at the CMT Music Awards 2020, she snapped back at critics on Twitter and said: “My body my choice, b*tch.”

