How Zodiac Compatibility Between Noah, Miley Cyrus Make Them The Best Siblings

Despite growing up with famous parents, Miley and Noah have had their fair share of struggles, but both know how to cope with them well, thanks to their stars as Capricorn and Sagittarius are among the most powerful zodiac signs.
As a result, the Cyrus sisters seem to be gifted with the trait of self-control and dedication, according to Your Tango.
Last year, Miley opened up about her emotional struggles and admitted that she healed through traveling and meeting more people.
“I've gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost,” she told Vanity Fair.
“[...But] I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life.”
Akin to that, Noah has revealed that growing up, she found it overwhelming to live in Miley’s shadow.
“Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister, but, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a sh*t about due to what people said to me online. It was absolutely unbearable."
But irrespective of the emotional hardships the two sisters faced, their bond only became stronger with time.