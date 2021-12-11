Jamie Lynn Spears M.I.A. Amid Britney Wedding Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears is missing in action amid reports that sister Britney Spears isn't inviting a single member of her family to her wedding. The 40-year-old pop princess continues to make headlines following both her conservatorship ending and getting engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari - 30-year-old sis Jamie Lynn might wait forever for her wedding invite to arrive, though.

Britney, who has revealed that Donatella Versace is busy designing her wedding dress, is all over Instagram right now, but JLS is big shtum. Check it out below.