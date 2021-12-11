Jamie Lynn Spears M.I.A. Amid Britney Wedding Drama

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears is missing in action amid reports that sister Britney Spears isn't inviting a single member of her family to her wedding. The 40-year-old pop princess continues to make headlines following both her conservatorship ending and getting engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari - 30-year-old sis Jamie Lynn might wait forever for her wedding invite to arrive, though.

Britney, who has revealed that Donatella Versace is busy designing her wedding dress, is all over Instagram right now, but JLS is big shtum. Check it out below.

Not Inviting Anyone

Scroll for more photos. Britney, engaged to 27-year-old personal trainer and actor Sam, is said to be shunning her family at her upcoming nuptials. A source tells Us Weekly that the "Toxic" singer has no plans to invite family members - these include mom Lynne Spears, father Jamie Spears, plus Zoey 101 alum sister Jamie Lynn.

The last time Jamie Lynn updated her Instagram was on Thanksgiving as she shared family snaps with husband Jamie Watson, plus daughters Maddie and Ivey. More after the photos.

Shortly before the weekend, a US Weekly source dished: “Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” adding: “They’ve already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions.”

They continued: “As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding." Britney had announced her engagement by flaunting her custom-made Cartier ring in home selfies as she told fans: "I can’t f–king believe it." Scroll for more after the jump.

'Let Down By Her Family'

Britney has made 2021 headlines for lashing out at her family and claiming they weren't there to support her when she needed it the most. Meanwhile, sources at Hollywood Life have claimed:

“Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.” Britney has also shaded Jamie Lynn over her 2021 book release news, sarcastically joking about writing her own.

Releasing Her Book

Jamie Lynn faced backlash as her reported initial book name was said to have swiped Britney's lyrics, but now Things I Should Have Said is getting official press. Jamie Lynn shared the cover, telling her IG followers:

"For the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to."

