Kaley Cuoco Not Interested In Dating After Split From Husband Karl Cook

Cuoco made it clear she's not rushing into anything as early as a couple of months ago when the star reportedly got asked out on a date and "laughed it off."

“Now’s not the time,” a source told US Weekly in late September, adding that there are “countless guys who would love to date her.”

The insider continued: “She really wants to take this time to focus on herself and focus on her upcoming roles. She remains positive and optimistic about the future.”

Although Cuoco is not looking to move on with somebody new, the actress is reportedly in excellent spirits post-divorce.

“She’s been in really great spirits lately,” the source said. “She certainly doesn’t come off as someone who just separated from her husband.”

See her celebrate "Take your kid to work day" in late October below.