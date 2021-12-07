Kaley Cuoco Not Interested In Dating After Split From Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco isn't thinking about dating amid her ongoing divorce with her estranged husband Karl Cook. Three months after separating from the billionaire heir equestrian, 30, the Big Bang Theory star, 35, is focusing on work and little else, investing time and effort into her career and herself, a source told US Weekly.
Although the Emmy nominee did sound "positive" and "optimistic" about finding love again back in late September -- she and Cook split earlier that month -- it looks like the gorgeous blonde is staying single for now and even "laughed off" the idea of dating when she was recently asked out, per a previous report from the publication.
Details below.