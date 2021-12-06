NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Another All-Star

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Westbrook_Rockets_(cropped).jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Los Angeles Lakers made the boldest move of the -NBA offseason by trading away most of their role players for Russell Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards gladly agreed to take his massive contract off their books and land Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell; all of whom are thriving on expanded roles in the nation's capital.

As for Westbrook, he's left a lot to be desired through the first month-and-a-half donning the purple and gold jersey, and some think it's not going to get any better.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Another All-Star

Lakers Could Look To Move Westbrook

Given Westbrook's erratic play and considering how ball-dominant he is, plenty of people think it's just a matter of time before the Lakers take a look at other options in the trade market.

All teams involving LeBron James are often quite active during the trade deadline, and speculation around the league is that they're going to at least consider moving on from him.

Needless to say, trading such a big contract is going to be a bit of an uphill battle, even for Rob Pelinka.

A Russell Westbrook-John Wall Swap Isn't Off The Table

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2019_John_Wall_(48823815693).jpg

With that in mind, former Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris told Bill Simmons, per Heavy.com. that people should keep an eye on the Houston Rockets as a potential suitor for his services.

"'I’m giving you the only team [Timberwolves], this is it we have no other teams unless it’s Lakers’ Westbrook for Wall yet again,’" _Simmons said on his podcast.

"‘I mean, never underestimate the Lakers’ ability to make a trade that people think no one else would make,’" Voulgaris responded._ "‘They’re definitely the team that does that. They make it happen.’”_

Is Wall A Good Fit For The Lakers?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:John_Wall(6)_(50595057698).jpg

But would that trade make any sense for either of these teams?

For starters, Westbrook won't want to play for a rebuilding team, and the Rockets don't have any use for veteran players taking minutes away from their young stars, which is why they want to trade Wall in the first place.

On the other hand, the Lakers would be trading a non-shooting, high-earning, ball-dominant guard for another. And Wall has barely been on the court over the past couple of years.

Westbrook Is Turning The Corner

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Westbrook_(cropped).jpg

Even if he doesn't always please the eye-test, Westbrook is quickly turning the corner for the Lakers.

Over the past couple of weeks, he's shooting 50% from the floor, 72% from the free-throw line, and averaging 23.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 assists per game.

He's also second in minutes per game at 36.2, trailing only LeBron James in that regard.

Westbrook's decision-making will always be a concern but he's one of the best and most athletic players in the league, so maybe the Lakers shouldn't be that worried.

