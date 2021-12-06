NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Another All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers made the boldest move of the -NBA offseason by trading away most of their role players for Russell Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards gladly agreed to take his massive contract off their books and land Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell; all of whom are thriving on expanded roles in the nation's capital.

As for Westbrook, he's left a lot to be desired through the first month-and-a-half donning the purple and gold jersey, and some think it's not going to get any better.