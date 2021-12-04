Gigi Hadid Feeds Tiny Waist With Massive Pasta Dish

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 673594

Rebecca Cukier

Gigi Hadid is proving that supermodels absolutely do eat - and carbs, too. The 26-year-old catwalk continues to make headlines amid her sudden split from baby daddy Zayn Malik - the former One Direction singer has been defending himself amid allegations he physically assaulted Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi, for whom the show must go on, has been busy on Instagram, posting both promotional content for the various brands she fronts and sharing a few photo dumps. Her latest one came with massive pasta action at the end.

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Engaged To Andrew Form, The 'Formidable Love Of Her Life'

Gigi Hadid Feeds Tiny Waist With Massive Pasta Dish

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

Khloe Kardashian Sells Prescription Drugs In The Gym

Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Fabulous Coconuts On Fiji Boat

Showing Off Her Pasta Gains

Shutterstock | 1296406

Scroll for the post. It came as a large gallery and included runway moments from 2021. The Versace face opened with catwalk footage of herself in a white zip minidress and flat sandals as she modeled for Tods.

Also shared were photos from Fashion Week as the mom of one paraded her famous pins for Alberta Ferretti and Max Mara - Gigi's runway moments did, however, come with a reminder of how she feeds herself amid a hectic schedule. See it below.

Celebrities

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

By Rebecca Cukier

Keep Scrolling For The Pasta

The post, which has now topped 4 million likes and also included street and masked shots of the sister to Bella Hadid, closed with a foodie and high-end gourmet moment. Here, Gigi showed a plateful of green pesto pasta with fresh cheese being grated onto it - the restaurant setup also included a fellow diner's gnocchi plate. A bottled Coca-Cola beverage was also seen, although fans didn't see Gigi herself tucking into her dinner.

Keep scrolling for more photos after the gallery, where you can swipe for the pasta.

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

January Jones Unbuttoned In Her Bathroom For First Holiday Party

Ice-Cream And Pie

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gigi_Hadid._2015.jpg

Gigi, who has eaten burgers on live TV, is an open book when it comes to food. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed:

"There used to be an Emack & Bolio's on Houston Street, which is my favorite ice-cream place — I love the Grasshopper Pie — and I would walk past it on my way to the gym every day, but one day it was closed and I almost cried. Now I'll just Postmate pints of it to my apartment."

'Eat Clean To Stay Fit'

The Tommy Hilfiger face and fitness queen did, however, mention salads as she outlined a balanced approach, also stating:

"My personal motto is 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane,' so if I'm in the mood I'll go to JG Melon in the West Village. Again, I love the Smile. They have a little arugula salad that I could eat every day."

Since the pasta post, Gigi has updated with a rare shot of daughter Khai, welcomed this year and shared with ex Zayn.

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya All Bubble Waist In Tiny Tube Top

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

January Jones Maintains Her Ageless Glow With These Products

Kendall Jenner Criticized In Braless 'Look At Me' Dress

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.