Gigi Hadid Stuns Shirtless In Figure-Hugging Versace Suit

Rebecca Cukier

Gigi Hadid most definitely turned heads as she rocked a flared and super-classy Versace suit worn shirtless. The supermodel, who continues to make headlines amid her split from baby daddy Zayn Malik, looked a vision earlier this year as she attended the high-profile Savage x Fenty Show.

Gigi didn't don lingerie from Rihanna's best-selling underwear and clothing brand, but she did ensure luxury Italian label Versace got a major shout-out. See the sizzling outfit photos and Gigi's latest news below.

Suiting Up!

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for photos. Gigi is this year big-time fronting Versace via her catwalk appearances for the brand run by legend Donatella Versace. Photos showed the daughter to Yolanda Hadid outdoors and in sunlight, also backed by greenery.

Gigi stunned in a tailored and figure-flaunting white Versace pantsuit, one she paired with the $135 Delicated Lace Bra from Anine Bing. The 26-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel also went for a plunging neckline and barely-there chest finish, with a pearl choker necklace adding even classier accents. More after the snaps.

Not Just Savage x Fenty

While Hadid did walk the runway for Savage x Fenty as 33-year-old RiRi cherry-picked celebrities including Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon for her headline-making show, it's all the brands waiting in line for Gigi, who continues to make headlines as one half supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi.

Earlier this fall, Gigi announced she's partnered up with affordable retailer H&M. The model also closed and opened the Versace Fall 2021 show this year - that one was celebs galore, with singer Dua Lipa making her runway debut.

A Moment For Virgil Abloh

The latest on Gigi's Instagram sees her honoring the tragic loss of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. He passed aged 41 following a secret cancer battle, leaving everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kim Kardashian devastated.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh," Gigi wrote this week, adding:

"His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man."

'Rest Easy, My Friend'

Continuing as she marked the loss of Louis Vuitton's artistic director, Gigi told fans:

"I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room."

"Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. “See you somewhere, soon," she concluded.

