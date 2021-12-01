Ariana Grande Impresses In Strapless Leggy Minidress

Ariana Grande didn't need much in the way of clothing to impress fans last month. The superstar singer and REM Beauty founder was all legs in platform heels as she rocked a tiny strapless minidress seven days ago, and the photos have now topped 7 million likes.

Posting to Instagram, the "7 Rings" hit-maker stunned while rocking a dress from Off-White - the disruptive high-fashion label is, of course, now in the news amid the tragic loss of founder and Louis Vuitton creative director, Virgil Abloh.