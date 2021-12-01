Ariana Grande Impresses In Strapless Leggy Minidress

Ariana Grande didn't need much in the way of clothing to impress fans last month. The superstar singer and REM Beauty founder was all legs in platform heels as she rocked a tiny strapless minidress seven days ago, and the photos have now topped 7 million likes.

Posting to Instagram, the "7 Rings" hit-maker stunned while rocking a dress from Off-White - the disruptive high-fashion label is, of course, now in the news amid the tragic loss of founder and Louis Vuitton creative director, Virgil Abloh.

Stuns In Tiny Minidress

Scroll for the photos. Ariana, formerly the most-followed woman on Instagram but now overtaken by 24-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, shared a gallery of shots - all showed the Grammy winner going girly and innocent, but not covering up.

Ariana posed amid a plain wall and while in a tiny, teal, and thigh-skimming minidress, one showing off her legs. Massive black platform Mary Janes elongated the star's 5'' frame, with black elbow gloves upping the ante. Of course, Grande rocked her signature catwing eyeliner.

See The Snaps Below

Grande, this year appearing on The Voice, marrying husband Dalton Gomez, and launching her beauty line, tagged the competition singing series in her caption, writing: "Singing on the show tonight with my incredible team whom i love and adore more than words can express @jimandsasha @hollyforbesmusic !!! tune in tonight @nbcthevoice 🧚🏼‍♂️ #teamariana."

The dress now comes tinged with sadness, though - Off-White is the fashion label launched by now-deceased Virgil Abloh, who died in late November and aged 41 from cancer.

Dropping Beauty Line

Fans are thrilled that Ariana has finally launched REM Beauty. The move sees her joining the likes of pop culture faces with their own makeup brands - from moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez and pop star Lady Gaga.

"You can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music," she told Allure amid the launch. Grande did, however, address the celeb beauty space possibly being crowded, and yes, she had an answer for that.

Never Too Much Makeup

Continuing, Ariana said:

“I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that...I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music"

She concluded: "I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

