Erika Jayne is in the midst of a messy legal battle -- and a divorce from estranged husband Thomas Girardi. But, as fans have seen on social media, that hasn't led the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member to abandon all signs of fun. In fact, she's done her best to keep her spirits high, despite her challenges.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Jayne was recently spotted enjoying a night out with her RHOBH castmate, Garcelle Beauvais.