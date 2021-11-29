Anthony Broadwater Exonerated In 1981 Rape Of Author Alice Sebold

In her best-selling 1999 memoir Lucky, famous author Alice Sebold describes being brutally raped as a college freshman.

In her book, Sebold wrote how she was assaulted and raped while walking home near the Syracuse University campus on May 8, 1981.

Months later, the author encountered a man who she believed to be the rapist and contacted the authorities.

The man, Anthony Broadwater, was convicted to 16 years in prison in 1982.

Last week, Broadwater was exonerated of all charges. Here's what happened.