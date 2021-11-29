Mark Consuelos Better Watch His Back Because He Has A Doppelganger!

Every time we see Michael Consuelos, it feels like we are fresh out of a time capsule back in his father, Mark Consuelos' youth. We accepted that some years ago, but the similarity becomes more apparent as he grows into an older man.

If you didn't know, Riverdale is the live-action of Archie's teenage comic sensation that's aired since 2017. The resemblance between the two is uncanny, so it was a no brainer choosing Michael to play young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale. Watching Michael fill his shoes was a bucket list moment for Mark Consuelos, and he said as much in his Esquire interview.