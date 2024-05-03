RFK Jr. Takes a Shot at Biden: "I'm Not The Spoiler, You're The Spoiler"

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made waves in downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday with what his campaign hyped as a “major announcement.” Reporters gathered, expecting perhaps an endorsement or a substantial policy revealing, but Kennedy had something else up his sleeve.

As mentioned by HuffPost, Instead of conventional campaign news, he revealed a bold strategy aimed at his opponent, President Joe Biden.

In a move that raised eyebrows and sparked debate, Kennedy proposed a challenge to Biden in the form of a “no spoiler” pledge. This pledge would entail conducting a nationwide poll of 30,000 people across all 50 states in October. The poll would present hypothetical head-to-head matchups between Kennedy and former President Donald Trump, as well as between Biden and Trump. The candidate who performs better in this poll, without the option of a third candidate, would agree to drop out of the race.

Kennedy’s confidence in such a maneuver stems from internal polling conducted by John Zogby Strategies, which suggests that while Trump would easily beat Biden in a hypothetical scenario, Kennedy would narrowly triumph over Trump. The underlying question posed by Kennedy's team is whether Biden, faced with the potential of aiding a Trump re-election as a “spoiler,” would choose to step aside and allow Kennedy to take on Trump directly. Kennedy emphasized the need for Americans to vote without fear, advocating for a two-way race between himself and either Trump or Biden.

While the Democratic National Committee has labeled Kennedy as a spoiler, they have not explicitly called for him to withdraw from the race. Kennedy addressed this by challenging Biden directly, asserting that his internal polling indicates a strong likelihood of Trump winning, making Trump himself an unlikely spoiler.

However, Kennedy clarified his stance by expressing his willingness to pledge with Trump as well, drawing attention to the importance of a two-way race to alleviate voter fears.

“I’m happy to make this pledge with President Trump", said Kennedy. “What we all want in this election is for Americans not to feel that they have to vote out of fear … and that is only going to happen if there’s a two-way race between me and President Trump or me and President Biden,” he added.

Kennedy’s proposal challenges the validity of traditional public polling methods, arguing that many polls fail to accurately gauge his support due to small sample sizes and the lack of head-to-head matchups with Trump or Biden. Democrats have criticized Kennedy’s campaign, highlighting his super PAC’s ties to Republican donors and accusing him of being a pawn for the GOP. Conversely, Republicans have sought to undermine Kennedy’s liberal background by showcasing past controversial statements, attempting to portray him as out of touch with conservative values.

Kennedy’s unconventional approach has stirred both support and skepticism, with pundits and voters alike closely watching how his challenge to Biden will unfold. In a political landscape marked by polarization and uncertainty, Kennedy’s gambit adds another layer of intrigue to an already tumultuous election season. Whether his challenge will resonate with voters or be dismissed as a political stunt remains to be seen.