Gemma Chan Shows Off Pizza Gains In Leggy Minidress

Gemma Chan technically made it both ice-cream and pizza in a series of Italy-based photos on her Instagram recently. The Eternals actress continues to make headlines for starring in the MCU's latest movie release, one also bringing in superstars Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Chan, who has been traveling and enjoying local treats, posted to show off both her frozen snack and her freshly-made pizza last week, with the snaps seeing her rock an unusual and printed minidress complete with a cute matching hat - oh, and a bag, too.

Stuns In Ice-Cream Snaps

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photos, ones definitely turning heads on the outfit front. The British actress had posed by salmon stone balcony walls overlooking skyline views of Rome - she smiled and pursed her lips while holding an ice-cream cone, also showcasing a fun-printed and belted shirt dress flashing her toned legs.

Chan posed with a hand on her hip, also donning a really coordinated hat and bag finish, with a swipe right showing ice-cream wasn't the only thing on the menu.

See The Photos Below

The brunette also included a snap of herself enjoying al fresco pizza from a cobbled and picturesque street - tucking in, the star smiled and eyed up her cheesy feast. Tagging herself in Rome, she wrote: "When in Rome.. and you have an hour off.. you run for 🍕🍦Happy Friday!"

"That pizza looks dope!" is one of the leading comments, with a celebrity like quickly coming in from Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. The post itself also topped 320,000 likes. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Burning Off Those Calories

Shutterstock | 564025

The Crazy Rich Asians star might treat herself to ice-cream and cheesy pizza, but she does keep an eye on the health. She's revealed:

"I do try to do exercise every morning. I do a combination of yoga and Pilates that I’ve mashed together. It’s worth releasing your body and having that 10 to 15 minutes to stretch, have a cup of tea and then launch into the day. I find my posture is different and the tension is gone.” More photos below.

Dressed Up In Designer Brands

Premieres of The Eternals have brought major designer action from Chan, who has rocked dresses from luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Valentino. The star has also landed herself a recent Vogue cover. "Thank you @voguesingapore for having me on your cover💫," she wrote earlier this fall while stunning in a black and strapless evening dress.

Chan's Instagram is now also a celebrity hotspot. The feed is followed by stars including model Kaia Gerber and former Spice Girl Mel B, plus Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

