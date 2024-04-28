Donald Trump Reportedly Preferred Eric to Marry Someone Else Instead of Lara Trump

Former President Donald Trump was reportedly not keen on his son Eric Trump marrying Lara Trump. This surprising claim comes from Michael Cohen, a former attorney for the Trump family, who called Lara an 'idiot' on the Political Beatdown podcast. On the podcast, Cohen shared that Donald wanted Eric to marry someone else who was employed at the Trump organization at that time. "He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump organization that he wanted Eric to marry." He added that Donald allegedly "made fun of her looks."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits

Eric's siblings Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were also said to be unsupportive of Eric's relationship with Lara in the beginning. However, Donald's perspective changed when Lara started publicly praising him enthusiastically. "He couldn't stand her until she started kissing his a**," Cohen remarked, adding "Even better, Lara did it on TV."

Lara's background as a television producer for Inside Edition was not initially seen as an asset by Donald during his 2016 presidential campaign. It was only later, that he realized the value of having Lara as a mouthpiece on television to defend him. "I remember him calling me and saying, 'Wow, I had no idea that you could do that,'" Lara recounted, as per USA Today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Trump (@erictrump)

She subsequently became a fierce advocate for Donald. She impressed him so much that he endorsed her to be the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), as per BBC. This move was controversial as Lara vowed to divert most RNC funds towards supporting Donald's campaigns. Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show host, thought her hiring was completely unexpected given Donald decided not to recommend his son for the position. Fallon quipped, "That had to be an awkward phone call. It's like, 'Eric, I need a smart family member for this job. Put your wife on the phone.'"

Lara and Eric's wedding in 2013 at Donald's lavish Mar-a-Lago resort had its share of peculiar moments. Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband who is Jewish, officiated the wedding which included some Jewish rituals. This prompted some to incorrectly report the event as a Jewish wedding. During the ceremony, Jared made an odd comment. Addressing Lara, he joked, "You are not just gaining a family, you are getting 6 million Twitter followers."

In recent years, Eric and Lara have faced criticism for appearing to indoctrinate their young children into Donald's political ideology and agenda. Lara shared a video of their kids encouraging their dog to aggressively shake a doll depicting Nancy Pelosi while Eric posted pictures of their daughter, Carolina, wearing 'Make America Great Again' merchandise on Instagram. Lara has even claimed on record that her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance every night before bedtime.