With a trail of successful exes, can we honestly say we’re surprised Pete Davidson bagged a Billionaire? The pair have been heavy on the PDA, going on dates and whatnots. Before Kim’s SNL special, who would’ve thought we’d say the names Kim Kardashian (41) and Pete Davidson (28) together with romance? We suspect this union is born from a Kravis matchmaking. Let’s connect the dots – Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, is engaged to Travis Baker, who has a working relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson’s best friend. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at a group date (certainly one can dream).